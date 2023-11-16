Pitlochry brothers reveal ‘homecoming’ plan for £500k brewery and taproom

Plans have been lodged to build a brewery and taproom in Pitlochry.

Conall Low developed a passion for brewing beer in his parents’ garage in the Perthshire town 13 years ago.

The Breadalbane Academy graduate picked up the hobby at the same time he headed off to university to pursue a teaching degree.

But he realised his true calling was brewing – with Wasted Degrees Brewing born in 2016.

The firm produces 25,000 litres of beer per month and it is sold across 13 countries.

Conall, and brother Jack, have been running the brewery in Blair Atholl since 2019 – but are hoping to now return to where it all started.

The brothers have submitted a planning application to Perth and Kinross Council to build a new home for the brewery.

They plan to invest £500,000 into the project, which, if approved would also include a food and drink taproom and a shop.

Speaking to The Courier, Jack said that they are hoping to “invest back into Pitlochry” with the brewery and create jobs in the local area.

He said: “We have actually expanded in the last six months up in Blair Atholl to manage growing pains.

“However, we need a better solution for this and a more flexible space.

“We’re looking to build a purpose-built brewery using our own money.

“We have a strong sense of social and environmental responsibility and want to maintain this.

“We want to invest in the place we come from and invest back into Pitlochry.

“We’re really optimistic and we have gone above and beyond what’s required at this stage in the planning process.

“We want to make sure it’s done right for Pitlochry. This is about more than just beer.”

Brothers keen to stay in Highland Perthshire

The pair’s planning statement says they want to remain in Highland Perthshire but need more space.

It added: “Building a new site for the brewery in Pitlochry would be a homecoming for Wasted Degrees, as Wasted Degrees began its operations in the town back in 2016.

“Jack and Conall also feel strongly that growing the business here will set a strong example of what local people can achieve in their hometown, whilst also creating an opportunity for today’s younger generation to remain in the area through employment opportunities.

“Indeed, the brothers’ former schools (Pitlochry and Breadalbane) have welcomed them to present their story and share their skills with current pupils.”

It continued: “A taproom is not a bar, it’s a social space that involves the consumer in more than just eating and drinking, it seeks to include them in the story and the culture of the place.

“Crucially, a taproom is about showcasing the brewery and the area, and not imported beers from outside of Perth and Kinross region – by association, the taproom will showcase Pitlochry, Perthshire and Scotland.”

If approved, the brewery would be next to Pitlochry Community Hospital.

The NHS has commented on the planning application regarding the parking situation.

Its statement said: “GPs and staff require unimpinged access at all times.

“Visitors should not use the parking spaces which are for the benefit of hospital and GP surgery users.

“The ambulance depot is behind the surgery/hospital and they require 24/7 access.”

Pitlochry-born Wasted Degrees’ plan to return home

The brothers believe the brewery may appeal to those eager to support “locally produced produce”.

Their planning statement continued: “The brewery would be one of only a few independent manufacturing businesses in the town.

“Likewise, it would also be one of a few independently owned venues (food and drink) that stocks its own beers, rather than stock mass market drinks from a select few wholesalers and/or national commercial producers.”

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the application.