Why controversial new Dunfermline Home Bargains WON’T open this year

Artist's impressions of the proposed new shop have also been revealed.

By Neil Henderson
A CGI image of how the new Home Bargains store in Dunfermline could look.
An artist's impression of the new Dunfermline Home Bargains. Image: TJ Morris

A controversial new Home Bargains store planned for Dunfermline will not open this year as a wait for a planning decision goes on.

The £6 million shop is planned for a long-vacant piece of land on Dunlin Drive.

Councillors previously rejected proposals for the site from the retailer’s owner, TJ Morris, after the plans drew more than 170 objections from locals.

TJ Morris then lost a bid to have that decision overturned by the Scottish Government.

Last year, the company returned with a fresh planning application for the same plot of land – saying it had revised its proposals following talks with the council.

An aerial view of the proposed new Home Bargains store in Dunfermline.
An aerial view of the proposed new Home Bargains store in Dunfermline. Image: TJ Morris

However, Fife Council has since requested four extensions to the timescales for making a decision on the new shop – the latest coming in December.

Now TJ Morris has told The Courier that while it remains committed to the new shop, it will no longer open in late 2025 as previously hoped.

It comes as artist’s impressions of how the new shop could look have also been revealed.

TJ Morris hopes for 2026 opening of new Dunfermline Home Bargains store

A spokesperson for TJ Morris said: “We welcome Fife Council’s recent request for an extension of time on our application for a new Home Bargains store at Dunlin Drive, Dunfermline.

“This allows us to continue our collaborative work with the council’s planning department to finalise a design that aligns with local planning policies and meets the needs of the community.

“We remain committed to delivering the multi-million-pound store that will bring significant economic benefits to the area, including the creation of 50 local jobs.

“If the planning application is approved, we anticipate welcoming customers to the store in 2026.”

A view from the northwest of the proposed new Home Bargains store.
A view from the north-west of the proposed new Home Bargains store. Image: TJ Morris

The latest planning application has drawn 151 letters of support from the public and 44 objections.

Mary Stewart, planning service manager at the local authority, says the council is waiting on TJ Morris to finalise its amended plans.

She said: “Once these are received, further consultation will be carried out and there will be another opportunity for members of the public to submit comments before the application is considered by West and Central Planning Committee.

“This is unlikely to be before the March committee meeting.”

Conversation