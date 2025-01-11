Barry Robson makes Raith Rovers vow as Stark’s Park side dealt Shaun Byrne injury blow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Robson makes Raith Rovers vow as Stark’s Park side dealt Shaun Byrne injury blow

The new Rovers boss has also been speaking about Cody David's short-term contract.

By Iain Collin
Shaun Byrne receives medical treatment for an ankle injury.
Shaun Bryne sustained an ankle injury in Raith Rovers' defeat to Ayr United. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Barry Robson has vowed to improve Raith Rovers’ injury record after Shaun Byrne became the latest to suffer a long-term absence.

The midfielder sustained ankle damage in a robust challenge during last Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Ayr United.

After waiting for the swelling to go down, tests have highlighted a tear in his ankle ligaments that it is anticipated will keep him sidelined for up to two months.

It was a significant blow during Robson’s debut match in charge, which began with Paul Hanlon pulling out in the warm-up and saw Liam Dick also limp off in the second-half.

Barry Robson in the Raith dugout during his debut match in charge against Ayr United.
Barry Robson suffered a frustrating debut as Raith Rovers boss. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Both have hip issues and neither have trained this week ahead of Sunday’s delayed trip to face Morton.

With uncertainty surrounding the availability of skipper Scott Brown (calf) and striker Jack Hamilton (ankle), who have both trained only once this week after lay-offs, Robson has been plunged into something of an injury crisis.

Fankaty Dabo, Lewis Vaughan and Callum Smith complete the players unavailable to the new boss, but Ross Matthews returns from suspension.

“Shaun Byrne is going to be a while,” said Robson. “Obviously, that wasn’t such a good one.

“Paul Hanlon and Liam Dick are making some progress just now, but they’ve not been on the training pitch, so we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Down to the bare bones’

Scott Brown has trained one day, so we’ll see how he is. There’s not much guarantee on that one either.

“Jack Hamilton’s trained one day as well with an ankle injury. So, we’ve got to see how that reacts as well.

“So, we’re still pretty much down to the bare bones and just trying to get a team on the pitch that’s fit and ready to be able to run.”

He added: “I think that’s something we will get better at – trying to keep players fit.

“Obviously, at times you can get these knocks that can happen. But it’s something that I will look into as well, how we can keep the players fit.

Cody David hammers in Raith Rovers' second goal against Dunfermline.
Cody David netted his only goal for Raith Rovers in the Fife derby win against Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“Because I think if you look at the game that finished at Ayr, we had maybe eight players that arguably could start who were not there.

“There’s not many teams in the world that can cope with that.”

Meanwhile, Cody David will this weekend be given a final opportunity to impress Robson ahead of his contract expiring next week.

The former Everton trainee arrived on a short-term deal in October and made his ninth appearance for Raith as a half-time substitute in the defeat to Ayr.

Impressed

“He is out of contract after this game,” revealed Robson. “So we’re speaking to Cody at the minute.

“He did very well when he came on last weekend. I thought he impressed, and he’s impressed well in training.

“So it’s something we’re in talks about at the minute.

“Sunday is a chance for me to have a look at him and him to have a look at us. So we’ll see.”

