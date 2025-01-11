Slug-infested mouldy flat given to 8-month pregnant Kirkcaldy teen branded ‘a disgrace’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Slug-infested mouldy flat given to 8-month pregnant Kirkcaldy teen branded ‘a disgrace’

The council flat is "unfit for a dog to live in".

By Neil Henderson
Katie Walker, 19, with mum Michelle at the Kirkcaldy flat.
Katie Walker, 19, with mum Michelle at the Kirkcaldy flat. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A slug-infested, damp-ridden flat given to a pregnant Kirkcaldy teenager has been branded “a disgrace” and “unfit for a dog to live in”.

Katie Walker, 19, is due to give birth in February and had hoped she’d now be settled in the Fife Council-provided flat on Glamis Court.

But entering the flat for the first time in November she was confronted with black mould growing on the walls and ceiling.

Severe dampness was also discovered throughout the flat, including what she had planned to be the baby’s bedroom.

Black mould and severe damp throughout Kirkcaldy flat

Rotten flooring in the kitchen also revealed a slug infestation.

In addition, cracks and crumbling plaster as well as dampness around plug sockets were also discovered.

Slug infestation in kitchen at the Kirkcaldy council flat.
Slug infestation in the kitchen at the Kirkcaldy council flat. Image: Michelle Walker
Damp and mould.
Damp and mould is found throughout the flat. Image: Michelle Walker
Black mould on the walls.
Black mould on the walls. Image: Michelle Walker
Mould and damp on the ceiling.
Mould and damp on the ceiling. Image: Michelle Walker

The young mum-to-be has since been locked in a two-month stalemate with the local authority.

She insists the flat is unfit for human habitation.

Katie told The Courier: “I should be in and preparing for my baby boy to arrive but instead I’ve got the ongoing stress of dealing with a flat that isn’t fit to live in.

“The baby is due in seven weeks and council housing staff are telling me the flat is perfectly fine.

Fife Council home ‘not fit for dog to live in’

Kate’s mother Michelle Walker described the condition of the flat as “shameful”.

She added: “How can anyone seriously expect anyone to live in such a state, let alone bring a newborn baby here?

“The flat is not fit for a dog to live in.

“We painted the living room three times but damp is now showing through again.

“There’s black mould and peeling wallpaper yet council officers claim it’s not a problem.

“Worst of all we found slugs coming up from rotten floors in the kitchen.

“Council officers have dismissed our complaints and advised us to just keep heating on.”

A rotten floor in the kitchen.
A rotten floor in the kitchen. Image: Michelle Walker
Slugs found in kitchen cupboards.
A slug that was found in a kitchen cupboard. Image: Michelle Walker
Peeling paper of ceilings and walls.
Paper is peeling off the ceilings and walls. Image: Michelle Walker
Crumbling walls.
Crumbling walls. Image: Michelle Walker

Katie has now been forced to temporarily move back into her parents’ home.

However, that has left Michelle, a foster parent, with an added dilemma.

“I now have Katie back home living with us but there’s simply not enough room,” said Michelle.

“I foster children and have recently taken care of a baby.

Town’s MSP brands the flat ‘disgraceful’

“If the flat problems are not sorted out soon Katie will have to continue living with us.

“But that would mean having to hand back the foster child which would be truly awful.”

Kirkcaldy MSP, David Torrance.
Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance. Image: Kenny Smith /DC Thomson

Kirkcaldy MSP, David Torrance, said the council shouldn’t be handing over houses in this condition.

“Expecting a pregnant woman to take on a flat in this state is disgraceful,” said the MSP.

“As a landlord, Fife Council has a responsibility to ensure their housing stock is in good repair and that their homes are fit for habitation.

“How anyone could hand over a flat in this condition is beyond imagination.

“Where once a right to refuse had more weight, council policy, and the critical housing shortage make refusing feel like a risky move.

“Council policy often leaves individuals feeling like they have no option but to accept a substandard property.

“No one should feel coerced into accepting the unacceptable for fear of being made homeless.”

Responding to the criticism, Elaine Campbell, Fife Council’s team manager for housing in the area said: “We’re sorry that Ms Walker feels the property is not up to standard.

“We are working with her to resolve these issues and taking appropriate action as quickly as possible.”

