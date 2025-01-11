What should be in Michael Tidser’s in-tray when Dunfermline Athletic move is finally sealed?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What should be in Michael Tidser’s in-tray when Dunfermline Athletic move is finally sealed?

The Pars remain in talks with Kelty Hearts over making Tidser their next manager.

Kelty Hearts boss Michael Tidser on the sidelines in a tracksuit, talking to another coach
Image: SNS.
By Iain Collin

Discussions between Dunfermline and Kelty Hearts are on-going with a view to making Michael Tidser the next Pars boss.

The thinking is, no matter how entrenched either side might be at this point, that an agreement will finally be reached.

Tidser’s absence from the Kelty dugout for the goalless draw with Montrose last weekend was an indication that his future appears to lie elsewhere.

So, what will be the main issues facing Tidser – or another head coach if talks break down irrevocably – when he finally gets his feet under the manager’s desk?

Kelty Hearts player-manager Michael Tidser.
Image: SNS.

January transfer window

When fully fit, Dunfermline have a fairly strong Championship squad.

There is a blend of the experience and knowhow of the likes of Kyle Benedictus, David Wotherspoon, Chris Kane, Craig Wighton and Craig Clay, and the youthful vigour of Ewan Otoo, Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Kieran Ngwenya and Josh Cooper.

Still young but with more first-team experience are Lewis McCann, Chris Hamilton and Matty Todd.

Saturday’s 4-1 hammering of Partick Thistle in Glasgow is proof of what they are capable of.

Interim Dunfermline Athletic boss John McLaughlan flanked by Joe Chalmers and Aaron Comrie.
Interim Dunfermline boss John McLaughlan (centre) flanked by Joe Chalmers and Aaron Comrie at full-time against Partick Thistle. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

However, any new manager will want to put his own stamp on the squad he inherits and January allows for that.

Much will depend on the status of the takeover at East End Park and whether that might inject some fresh finance into the budget.

But, despite scoring seven goals in two games under interim boss John McLaughlan, an out-and-out striker, cover in the full-back positions and another wide player might be on the wanted list.

Loan market

Despite the purse strings only being loosened for McPake late on in the summer, Dunfermline preferred not to rely too heavily on the loan market.

Tobi Oluwayemi was recruited from Celtic and Tommy Fogarty from Birmingham City but all other signings were permanent.

Both will have release clauses during the transfer window but Dunfermline will be keen to retain the duo’s services.

Oluwayemi has been first-choice since his arrival and Fogarty has returned to the starting line-up under McLaughlan.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott raises a DAFC scarf above his head at East End Park.
Malachi Fagan-Walcott was a success after joining Dunfermline last January. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Twelve months ago, the Pars drafted in Malachi Fagan-Walcott, Brad Holmes, Xavier Benjamin, Miles Welch-Hayes and Kane on loan to supplement an injury-ravaged squad.

They do not have the same availability issues at this point but loans may still be seen as useful to successfully see out the current campaign.

Tidser has been well served by loan players at Kelty this season, with Dundee United goalkeeper Ruaridh Adams, Rangers’ Connor Allan and Hibernian youngster Jacob MacIntyre important figures.

A few more like that could bolster the Dunfermline squad for the remainder of the season.

Keeping Chris Kane fit

With two goals in two games under McLaughlan, Kane has again proven his importance to Dunfermline.

Four goals in four games during October was another indication of what he brings to the team when he is fit and firing.

That fitness – which wrecked his final two years at St Johnstone – has been an issue this season and restricted him to 18 appearances (with three from the bench) from a possible 28.

The marquee summer signing now has six goals to his name but the way he leads the attack is just as important.

Chris Kane runs away celebrating a goal with one arm raised in the air.
Chris Kane is crucial to Dunfermline this season. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Euan Murray’s red card in September’s Fife derby against Raith Rovers and the penalty he won against Falkirk were down to his doggedness and willingness to put in the hard yards.

The hope will be that Kane’s calf issues are firmly behind him now after two stints on the sidelines and troubles in between.

However, being such a key player to the Fifers’ improvements, the new manager will need to find a way to manage Kane’s availability – to get the best out of both him and the team.

Conversation