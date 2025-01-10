James Bord involvement at Spanish side assessed as Dunfermline Athletic takeover edges closer

The consortium looking to conclude the purchase of Dunfermline have ‘not been particularly noticeable’ in their involvement at Córdoba CF in Spain.

Former professional poker player James Bord is understood to be edging closer to completing a takeover at East End Park.

He is in the final stages of negotiations with DAFC Fussball GmbH, with the buy-out the subject of discussions at board level at the Scottish FA earlier this week.

Those talks included the ‘fit and proper’ person test and multi-club ownership rules given the involvement with Córdoba in Spain.

Via the Park Bench vehicle, which is an offshoot of the Short Circuit Science data business, Bord – along with Wai Yin Kelly Kung and Justin Royce Harkema – purchased 37 per cent of the second division outfit in September and now sit on the board.

With little still known about the investors, Courier Sport has spoken to observers of Córdoba to get a handle on what Dunfermline fans might expect from Bord should the takeover go through.

Although the percentage of shares being bought has not been confirmed, it is predicted Park Bench will be outright owners of Dunfermline as opposed to the minority stake they have in Córdoba.

That will likely make a difference to the level of involvement in the day-to-day running of the Pars.

It is also early days in their collaboration with Córdoba, given their investment in Andalucia is barely four months old.

‘Strategic partnership’

However, for now at least, it appears they are quiet partners in the running of the Spanish club.

“Park Bench entered the club’s ownership structure last September by acquiring just over 30 per cent of the shares,” explains writer Alejandro Jiménez of the Córdoba-based digital newspaper Cordopolis.

“The main ownership remains with the Bahraini investment fund, led by Infinity Sports Ventures Group, which took over Córdoba CF in 2019.

“According to the club’s statement at the time, ‘Park Bench’s involvement will translate into a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening the club’s stability and growth by enhancing its sports structure, improving infrastructure and investing in technological development.”

The statement talked further of ‘new opportunities’, establishing a football academy to attract and train young talent, improving the performance of its sports structure, promoting technological projects and accessing new talent markets.

It added: “‘Ultimately, it aims to contribute to the club’s growth and enhance the experience of its supporters.” All of which will sound attractive to the Pars and their fans.

However, Jiménez goes on: “We haven’t learned much more about the matter since then. In truth, their presence has not been strongly felt in these three months.

“Córdoba CF was already using ‘Big Data’ beforehand to guide some signings, such as that of English player Jude Soonsup-Bell [from Tottenham Hotspur].

“According to the club’s CEO [Antonio Fernández Monterrubio] at the time, Park Bench’s arrival ‘will not affect management style or decision-making’, which is why, so far, their involvement has not been particularly noticeable at the club.”