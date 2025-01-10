James Bord involvement at Spanish side assessed as Dunfermline Athletic takeover edges closer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

James Bord involvement at Spanish side assessed as Dunfermline Athletic takeover edges closer

The former professional poker player and associates have a minority stake in the Spanish second division club.

James Bord celebrating a seven-figure poker win.
Ex-poker player James Bord is set for Dunfermline takeover. Image: Card Player.
By Iain Collin

The consortium looking to conclude the purchase of Dunfermline have ‘not been particularly noticeable’ in their involvement at Córdoba CF in Spain.

Former professional poker player James Bord is understood to be edging closer to completing a takeover at East End Park.

He is in the final stages of negotiations with DAFC Fussball GmbH, with the buy-out the subject of discussions at board level at the Scottish FA earlier this week.

Those talks included the ‘fit and proper’ person test and multi-club ownership rules given the involvement with Córdoba in Spain.

Córdoba celebrate a goal against Burgos earlier this season.
Córdoba play in the Spanish Second Division. Image: Joaquin Corchero/AFP7/Shutterstock.

Via the Park Bench vehicle, which is an offshoot of the Short Circuit Science data business, Bord – along with Wai Yin Kelly Kung and Justin Royce Harkema – purchased 37 per cent of the second division outfit in September and now sit on the board.

With little still known about the investors, Courier Sport has spoken to observers of Córdoba to get a handle on what Dunfermline fans might expect from Bord should the takeover go through.

Although the percentage of shares being bought has not been confirmed, it is predicted Park Bench will be outright owners of Dunfermline as opposed to the minority stake they have in Córdoba.

That will likely make a difference to the level of involvement in the day-to-day running of the Pars.

It is also early days in their collaboration with Córdoba, given their investment in Andalucia is barely four months old.

‘Strategic partnership’

However, for now at least, it appears they are quiet partners in the running of the Spanish club.

“Park Bench entered the club’s ownership structure last September by acquiring just over 30 per cent of the shares,” explains writer Alejandro Jiménez of the Córdoba-based digital newspaper Cordopolis.

“The main ownership remains with the Bahraini investment fund, led by Infinity Sports Ventures Group, which took over Córdoba CF in 2019.

“According to the club’s statement at the time, ‘Park Bench’s involvement will translate into a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening the club’s stability and growth by enhancing its sports structure, improving infrastructure and investing in technological development.”

The statement talked further of ‘new opportunities’, establishing a football academy to attract and train young talent, improving the performance of its sports structure, promoting technological projects and accessing new talent markets.

Córdoba's La Rosaleda stadium.
Córdoba’s La Rosaleda stadium. Image: Joaquin Corchero/AFP7/Shutterstock.

It added: “‘Ultimately, it aims to contribute to the club’s growth and enhance the experience of its supporters.” All of which will sound attractive to the Pars and their fans.

However, Jiménez goes on: “We haven’t learned much more about the matter since then. In truth, their presence has not been strongly felt in these three months.

Córdoba CF was already using ‘Big Data’ beforehand to guide some signings, such as that of English player Jude Soonsup-Bell [from Tottenham Hotspur].

“According to the club’s CEO [Antonio Fernández Monterrubio] at the time, Park Bench’s arrival ‘will not affect management style or decision-making’, which is why, so far, their involvement has not been particularly noticeable at the club.”

More from Football

Dundee United's Ross Graham reporting for duty at Celtic Park.
Ross Graham on injury layoff, 'relentless' Celtic and a Dundee United warning
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari arrives for a game at McDiarmid Park.
Simo Valakari: I am St Johnstone figurehead and understand fan protest 'anger'
Seun Adewumi scores against Rangers
Tony Docherty hails Dundee's dig in 'outstanding' Rangers display as he explains Lyall Cameron…
Simo Valakari during St Johnstone's press conference before playing Rangers.
St Johnstone slump has scuppered January transfers admits Simo Valakari – but new reality…
Dunfermline Athletic's East End Park.
Dunfermline Athletic clash with Ayr United called off and rearranged
Sam Dalby tests Kasper Schmeichel but the flag would go up
4 Dundee United talking points: The Tangerines' standout at Celtic Park
Interim Dunfermline Athletic boss John McLaughlan (centre) flanked by Joe Chalmers and Aaron Comrie.
Dunfermline Athletic manager: Latest on Michael Tidser and John McLaughlan as Ayr United clash…
Ziyad Larkeche on Dundee debut in the derby. Image: SNS
Dundee injury crisis latest: Updates on Scott Fraser, Fin Robertson, Ziyad Larkeche and Joe…
Dundee United defender Kevin Holt.
Kevin Holt '50/50' for St Mirren showdown as Dundee United boss outlines Sam-Cleall Harding…
Daizen Maeda fires home the opener
Jim Goodwin laments 'crazy' fixture list after Celtic defeat as Dundee United boss declares:…

Conversation