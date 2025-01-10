Ross Graham on injury layoff, ‘relentless’ Celtic and a Dundee United warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ross Graham on injury layoff, ‘relentless’ Celtic and a Dundee United warning

Graham was excellent at Parkhead despite the Tangerines' defeat.

Dundee United's Ross Graham reporting for duty at Celtic Park.
Ross Graham reporting for duty at Celtic Park. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Ross Graham was in the form of his life.

The 23-year-old was enjoying a concerted run in the Dundee United side and producing rock-solid defensive showings, allied with contributing three goals in 12 games to the Tangerines cause.

Teammate Declan Gallagher – a man who knows what it takes to pull on the dark blue of his country – tipped him for Scotland honours.

However, football has a cruel habit of kicking you in the teeth at the most inopportune moment.

So it proved. United’s academy graduate slumped to the turf against St Mirren on October 5. A seemingly innocuous hamstring tweak that was initially expected to keep him out for a month.

That turned into almost two months.

Ross Graham, left, and Celtic's Greg Taylor
Ross Graham, left, and Celtic’s Greg Taylor. Image: Shutterstock

And when he was finally ready for action, the imperious form of Emmanuel Adegboyega, Gallagher and Kevin Holt meant he was unable to reclaim his jersey.

However, Graham made his first start in three months against Celtic on Wednesday evening and, despite a 2-0 defeat, he produced a faultless performance. With Holt an injury doubt, he could retain his place for a return to Paisley on Saturday.

Rollercoaster

“It was a frustrating period and the first proper injury in my career,” reflected Graham. “It was a new experience for me to deal with.

“I felt like I was on a good run of form when it happened. I was loving playing football week-in, week-out. But football is a rollercoaster – highs and lows all the time. That injury was a low.

“I initially thought it would be a four-week job but that turned into seven weeks. That was frustrating, and I had a couple of setbacks. You can’t take any risks with a hamstring. You need to wait until it is completely pain free and that’s the case now.

Dundee United defender Ross Graham slots home from the spot,
Ross Graham slots home from the spot against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

“The boys were doing brilliantly. That made the process easier because I didn’t need to rush back. When I eventually did get fully fit, the boys were doing so well that I couldn’t get myself in the team.

“But I was delighted for the team and I’m always rooting for them, even if I’m on the sidelines. I needed to be patient and work hard off the pitch – and I’ve had a nice run-out against Celtic.”

‘Relentless’ Celtic

Indeed, Graham was arguably United’s man of the match at the home of the champions, albeit Adegboyega was also immense in an unfamiliar right-back role up against the buzz-bomb Daizen Maeda.

No player on the pitch made more clearances than Graham, while he was superb in the air and tidy on the deck.

Nevertheless, Maeda opened the scoring – a maddeningly avoidable goal from a Terrors perspective – before Reo Hatate made the game safe on the break as United sought parity.

Reo Hatate wheels away after doubling Celtic's lead
Reo Hatate wheels away after doubling Celtic’s lead. Image: Shutterstock.

“I don’t think it gets much harder than facing Celtic at Parkhead, but I thought every player put in an incredible shift,” continued Graham. “Although we’re not happy with the scoreline, we gave everything.

“Celtic are very good on the ball – and probably even better off the ball.

“You need eyes in the back of your head sometimes to know what’s around you. They are relentless and never stop. That’s when you need that full focus and concentration.

“We switched off for the first goal, couldn’t clear our lines and got punished.”

Graham: No complacency at Tannadice

While United are licking their wounds following successive defeats, Graham is preaching perspective after taking a solid tally of 10 points from a possible 18, including two games against Celtic, one Rangers fixture and a showdown with Aberdeen.

That has propelled the Tangerines into third place.

Ross Graham, left, came off the bench to help United to Dundee derby glory earlier this month.
Graham, left, came off the bench to help United to Dundee derby glory earlier this month. Image: SNS

“We’ve had a really good last few months, especially around the Christmas period – some really big results,” Graham added.

“Unfortunately, we’ve lost the last two, but the boys have worked really hard – a lot of sacrifices have been made – and you could see towards the end against Celtic that the boys had run themselves into the ground.

“That’s the graft we always put in.

“We know the quality we’ve got in our changing room, but we’ll not get complacent or ahead of ourselves. We’re the newly promoted team and are trying to solidify ourselves in the league as a first aim. After that, we’ll see how far we can go.”

The Dons warning

And Graham reckons the 13-point swing that has allowed United to catch Aberdeen should act as a stark warning.

“If anything, that just shows how quickly football can change,” he said.

“The first time we played Aberdeen they were far ahead; joint-top of the league with Celtic. In the following round of fixtures, we play them at home and go within three points of them.

“Now we’re above them.

“That’s how quickly football can turn around, and we can’t allow ourselves to get carried away with our position. It can change at any moment.”

More from Dundee United

Sam Dalby tests Kasper Schmeichel but the flag would go up
4 Dundee United talking points: The Tangerines' standout at Celtic Park
Dundee United defender Kevin Holt.
Kevin Holt '50/50' for St Mirren showdown as Dundee United boss outlines Sam-Cleall Harding…
Daizen Maeda fires home the opener
Jim Goodwin laments 'crazy' fixture list after Celtic defeat as Dundee United boss declares:…
Jort van der Sande in action during United's win at Dundee
Jort van der Sande opens up on Dundee United goal drought ahead of Celtic…
Samuel Cleall-Harding in action for Dundee United
Dundee United recall talented youngster from loan ahead of Celtic showdown
Jim Goodwin during United's defeat against Hearts
LEE WILKIE: Big calls don't faze Jim Goodwin – and Dundee United will be…
The Premiership's top scorer, Sam Dalby, is one of several inspired captures this term
Sam Dalby future addressed by Wrexham boss amid sparkling Dundee United form
Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher
Inside Dundee United preparations for Celtic mission as Tangerines bid to 'frustrate life out…
Jim Goodwin during United's defeat against Hearts
Dundee United will have 'eye on St Mirren' in Celtic clash as Jim Goodwin…
Dundee United create a late scramble in the Hearts box
4 Dundee United talking points: How should weary Tangerines approach Celtic clash?

Conversation