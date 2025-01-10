‘His eyes were wide open’ – Andy Barrowman discusses Barry Robson’s Raith Rovers appointment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘His eyes were wide open’ – Andy Barrowman discusses Barry Robson’s Raith Rovers appointment

Robson's reign got off to a difficult start with a 3-0 defeat to Ayr United.

Raith Rovers chief executive Andy Barrowman.
Raith Rovers chief executive Andy Barrowman. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Andy Barrowman is convinced Barry Robson’s mix of modern and ‘old school’ can be a recipe for success at Raith Rovers.

Robson’s reign got off to a troubled start in his debut match in charge last weekend as his side slipped to a 3-0 defeat away to Ayr United.

However, just a few days since his appointment and still with a shortfall in his knowledge of the Raith players and the Championship, it was always likely to be a difficult trip to Somerset Park.

Barrowman, the Rovers chief executive, spoke with the new manager after the game in Ayrshire and believes the tough start will prove beneficial in the long run.

New Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson.
New Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

And he is confident the former Dundee United and Celtic midfielder will prove the qualities that made him the ideal candidate for Rovers after Neill Collins’ sudden departure for a return to the United States.

“In terms of that modern approach, I don’t think that’s all too unfamiliar nowadays,” Barrowman said of the ex-Aberdeen boss.

“When you get to that level, most of the coaches and managers are all kind of operating with these methods and ways of doing things.

“But I think underpinning all of that are what you could call more old-school values.

‘Grit and determination’

“In terms of his presentation at the interview, I think it was his first or second slide that kind of hit the nail on the head for us, in terms of the other side of him.

“He just gets it, he gets what this area is about – I think it’s a good mirror for how his upbringing was and things like that.

“If you look at the qualities he brought as a player, obviously he was hugely talented as a player.

“But I think that grit, that determination, that desire to get better and move up the levels as his career progressed, I think he brings all of that as a manager.”

New Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson shouts instructions from the dugout.
Barry Robson during his Raith Rovers debut against Ayr United. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

With experienced captain Paul Hanlon pulling up injured in the warm-up, Robson had not even had the chance to see his Raith side in action when he suffered the first blow of his tenure.

Less than two minutes in to the game and they were a goal behind. That quickly turned into three after just 24 minutes.

With the subsequent loss of stand-in skipper Liam Dick and Shaun Byrne through injury, it was a difficult return to the dugout for the 46-year-old.

But Barrowman reckons Robson was fully aware he was not joining a team without its issues in a rollercoaster campaign so far.

‘His eyes were wide open’

“I spoke to him on Saturday night after the game and I think he learned a lot – and I think it was good for him,” added Barrowman.

“I don’t think he went in with any sort of preconceived idea or his eyes closed. His eyes were wide open.

“He’d watched a lot of our games and done a lot of research prior to the interview. He’s down here staying at a hotel, so I think all he’s been doing is watching our games.

“He absolutely knew we were on the back of winning three games. But I think he absolutely knew what he was taking over.

“It was a difficult start, but as I say, it might just be a good thing.”

Conversation