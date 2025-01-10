‘His eyes were wide open’ – Andy Barrowman discusses Barry Robson’s Raith Rovers appointment

Andy Barrowman is convinced Barry Robson’s mix of modern and ‘old school’ can be a recipe for success at Raith Rovers.

Robson’s reign got off to a troubled start in his debut match in charge last weekend as his side slipped to a 3-0 defeat away to Ayr United.

However, just a few days since his appointment and still with a shortfall in his knowledge of the Raith players and the Championship, it was always likely to be a difficult trip to Somerset Park.

Barrowman, the Rovers chief executive, spoke with the new manager after the game in Ayrshire and believes the tough start will prove beneficial in the long run.

And he is confident the former Dundee United and Celtic midfielder will prove the qualities that made him the ideal candidate for Rovers after Neill Collins’ sudden departure for a return to the United States.

“In terms of that modern approach, I don’t think that’s all too unfamiliar nowadays,” Barrowman said of the ex-Aberdeen boss.

“When you get to that level, most of the coaches and managers are all kind of operating with these methods and ways of doing things.

“But I think underpinning all of that are what you could call more old-school values.

‘Grit and determination’

“In terms of his presentation at the interview, I think it was his first or second slide that kind of hit the nail on the head for us, in terms of the other side of him.

“He just gets it, he gets what this area is about – I think it’s a good mirror for how his upbringing was and things like that.

“If you look at the qualities he brought as a player, obviously he was hugely talented as a player.

“But I think that grit, that determination, that desire to get better and move up the levels as his career progressed, I think he brings all of that as a manager.”

With experienced captain Paul Hanlon pulling up injured in the warm-up, Robson had not even had the chance to see his Raith side in action when he suffered the first blow of his tenure.

Less than two minutes in to the game and they were a goal behind. That quickly turned into three after just 24 minutes.

With the subsequent loss of stand-in skipper Liam Dick and Shaun Byrne through injury, it was a difficult return to the dugout for the 46-year-old.

But Barrowman reckons Robson was fully aware he was not joining a team without its issues in a rollercoaster campaign so far.

‘His eyes were wide open’

“I spoke to him on Saturday night after the game and I think he learned a lot – and I think it was good for him,” added Barrowman.

“I don’t think he went in with any sort of preconceived idea or his eyes closed. His eyes were wide open.

“He’d watched a lot of our games and done a lot of research prior to the interview. He’s down here staying at a hotel, so I think all he’s been doing is watching our games.

“He absolutely knew we were on the back of winning three games. But I think he absolutely knew what he was taking over.

“It was a difficult start, but as I say, it might just be a good thing.”