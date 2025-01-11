New pictures show £1m Glenrothes playpark taking shape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

New pictures show £1m Glenrothes playpark taking shape

The play equipment is part of a wider £5 million regeneration of Riverside Park.

By Claire Warrender
Improvements at Riverside Park in Glenrothes are almost complete
A £1 million playpark at Riverside Park in Glenrothes is almost complete. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A new £1 million playpark in Glenrothes is taking shape and could be open within weeks.

The development is part of a wider £5m regeneration of Riverside Park, funded by the UK Government.

Some of the new play equipment at Riverside Park is already in place
Some of the new play equipment at Riverside Park in Glenrothes is already in place. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And two huge hippos, complete with slides and climbing areas, will take centre stage.

Hippos are the adopted symbol of Glenrothes, with artist Stan Bonnar creating the first sculpture in 1973.

So far, the African-themed play area is all but finished.

It is nine metres tall at its highest point and includes a jungle boat and safari jeep.

Children will love the climbing frames and sllides at Riverside Park
Children will love the climbing frames and slides. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Finishing touches are still being put to the playpark
Finishing touches are being made. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Other nearby equipment will ensure it is accessible for all ages and abilities.

Project manager Lisa Edwards says that while it is high, it will be enclosed and safe for children.

Other new attractions at Riverside Park in Glenrothes

The playpark will sit next to the Glenrothes skate park and will be joined by a competition-standard pump track.

And a new kids’ cycle track, with mini roads with white lines, roundabouts and junctions, will also be created.

A bird's eye view shows the new playpark at Riverside Park Glenrothes
A bird’s eye view of the new play area. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It will be similar to one at Townhill Park, near Dunfermline.

The idea is to improve Riverside Park and attract more visitors to Glenrothes.

Elsewhere, path improvements mean there is now a circular, wheelchair-accessible route around the park.

A play area for younger children. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And 400 tonnes of silt have been removed from the pond.

The final pieces in the jigsaw will be the installation of a toilet block and – because the park is on either side of the busy A911 – a toucan crossing.

Lisa says the aim is to have everything finished by the end of March.

“It’s been a humungous piece of work and we’re really excited about it,” she said.

More from Fife

Katie Walker, 19, with mum Michelle at the Kirkcaldy flat.
Slug-infested mouldy flat given to 8-month pregnant Kirkcaldy teen branded 'a disgrace'
A CGI image of how the new Home Bargains store in Dunfermline could look.
Why controversial new Dunfermline Home Bargains WON'T open this year
A £1 million playpark at Riverside Park in Glenrothes is almost complete. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
NHS Fife trans row tribunal: Everything we know so far
A £1 million playpark at Riverside Park in Glenrothes is almost complete. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife nurse receives prestigious award for work with farmers
Society Kirkcaldy
Kirkcaldy nightclub closes after Fife Council refuses late-night application
The 19th Hole in Earlsferry to reopen
Earlsferry's 19th Hole pub reopens 5 months after shock closure
Firefighters in Winifred Street, Kirkcaldy
Smoke seen coming out of windows as crews tackling house fire in Kirkcaldy
How the new Glenwood flats in Glenrothes will look
Plans approved for 44 affordable flats on site of former Glenrothes shopping centre
A £1 million playpark at Riverside Park in Glenrothes is almost complete. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife police dog retires after 'exemplary career'
3
A £1 million playpark at Riverside Park in Glenrothes is almost complete. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife communities to be consulted on short-term let control areas amid ghost town fears

Conversation