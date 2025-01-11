New pictures show £1m Glenrothes playpark taking shape

A new £1 million playpark in Glenrothes is taking shape and could be open within weeks.

The development is part of a wider £5m regeneration of Riverside Park, funded by the UK Government.

And two huge hippos, complete with slides and climbing areas, will take centre stage.

Hippos are the adopted symbol of Glenrothes, with artist Stan Bonnar creating the first sculpture in 1973.

So far, the African-themed play area is all but finished.

It is nine metres tall at its highest point and includes a jungle boat and safari jeep.

Other nearby equipment will ensure it is accessible for all ages and abilities.

Project manager Lisa Edwards says that while it is high, it will be enclosed and safe for children.

Other new attractions at Riverside Park in Glenrothes

The playpark will sit next to the Glenrothes skate park and will be joined by a competition-standard pump track.

And a new kids’ cycle track, with mini roads with white lines, roundabouts and junctions, will also be created.

It will be similar to one at Townhill Park, near Dunfermline.

The idea is to improve Riverside Park and attract more visitors to Glenrothes.

Elsewhere, path improvements mean there is now a circular, wheelchair-accessible route around the park.

And 400 tonnes of silt have been removed from the pond.

The final pieces in the jigsaw will be the installation of a toilet block and – because the park is on either side of the busy A911 – a toucan crossing.

Lisa says the aim is to have everything finished by the end of March.

“It’s been a humungous piece of work and we’re really excited about it,” she said.