Jim Hunter: Tributes paid to family man and Dundee West FC founding member following his death

Jim passed away with his family by his side late last year.

By Laura Devlin
Jim Hunter. Image: Hunter family.
Tributes have been paid to Jim Hunter, founding member of Dundee West FC, who has died aged 78.

Jim was born in Dundee on the April 27 1946, the eldest of three sons for Anna and James Hunter.

His early years were spent living in Cobden Street and on Camperdown Road, making many happy memories with his brothers.

Jim attended first Macalpine Primary School before going on to the Logie for his secondary education.

From a young age Jim was very sporty, often reminiscing of the open air pool in Arbroath, and playing basketball and football.

Working life

He was also in the Scouts, completing his Duke of Edinburgh with them. That passion for sport, especially for football, remained right to the very end of Jim’s life.

Upon leaving school Jim served his time as a layout artist with Bruce and Copestick, doing the posters and signage for places such as the J M Ballroom and Coconut Grove.

He soon moved on to The Courier where he was an artist and sign writer, then eventually into insurance, working for United Friendly.

Throughout his working life he often held more than one job at a time. At night, he worked in the Dundee pubs and went onto to become bar manager at the Nine Maidens, Dolphin and the Star and Garter.

Jim receiving a framed Scotland strip.
It was in 1972 in the Gordon Restaurant that Jim met the woman who changed the course of his life forever, Eleanor.

Jim would pop in from DC Thomson’s for a pint at lunchtime, where Eleanor was working from 11am until 3pm each day. It was love at first sight for them both.

There is no doubt that in each other Jim and Eleanor found their soul mate, inseparable throughout life’s journey and completely devoted to each other.

Jim and Eleanor married in Dundee registrar’s office on August 14 1974, the promises made on that day kept for the next 50 years.

They went onto have a loving family, including three daughters and a son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dundee West FC

Jim was passionate about football and he played, coached and refereed, touching the lives of many children and young people over the years.

He was one of the original committee members who founded Dundee West FC in 1985.

During the late 90’s Jim took on more roles within the club – from coaching to the executive committee.

Jim would ultimately go on and hold every executive position on the committee.

Jim was a founding member of Dundee West FC. The club recently opened a new 11-a-side astro turf football facility. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

In 2016 he was nominated for the ‘People’s Award’ at the SFA Awards and invited through to Hampden, where he received a framed Scotland strip with ‘Jim Hunter’ on the front.

Jim was also a big part of the club receiving the ‘Best Community Club’ in Scotland award 2018 and in 2023, he received a lifetime commitment award at the Dundee Sports Awards.

Golden wedding anniversary

Before passing in November last year, he celebrated his golden wedding anniversary with Eleanor, saw all of his grandsons get married, and welcomed the arrival of the fourth generation of his family.

He was still making memories until the very end, enjoying one last Guinness in the hospital while watching the Celtic game.

At the end of his life Jim slipped gently away with his family by his side.

In true Jim style; selfless and wanting to help others wherever he could, he donated his body to medical research at Dundee University.

