Police gave up banned Dundee driver chase due to public danger

Lennon Russell sped away from officers after they stopped him in the city.

By Ciaran Shanks
Lennon Russell
Lennon Russell. Image: Facebook

A banned driver pulled over for police in Dundee before speeding away when officers left their vehicle to speak to him.

Lennon Russell blitzed across various roads during a high-speed chase which had to be abandoned when it became too dangerous.

Russell was less than a month away from his ban expiring after being disqualified previously for three-and-a-half months.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the 24-year-old grounds worker was driving a vehicle registered to his dad, for which he was not insured.

Police travelling on the A92 between Dundee and Arbroath on July 29 last year recognised Russell as the driver and signalled for him to stop, which he did.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib said: “Police alighted from their vehicle and when they’ve reached for the door, the accused has accelerated away aggressively.

“Police quickly got back to their own vehicle and a pursuit was then declared.”

Police chase abandoned

Russell sped off through the Douglas area and failed to give way at a roundabout.

As he approached a mini-roundabout at Baluniefield Road, Russell entered the opposing carriageway and forced an oncoming vehicle to stop, before he moved back to the correct side of the road.

Mr Craib said: “The accused continued driving aggressively and travelled at excessive speed.

“Due to increasing concern for members of the public, the pursuit was abandoned and lost to sight.

“He was re-sighted but the officers did not attempt to engage.

“Several attempts were made to trace the accused or his father but they were deemed to be actively avoiding the police.”

Wants ‘back on the road’

Russell, of Carnoustie, pled guilty to disqualified driving, driving without insurance and careless driving.

Solicitor Mike Short said his client had managed to stay out of trouble over the last few years after settling down with his partner.

He understood another period of disqualification would follow this conviction.

“His long-term objective is to get back on the road,” Mr Short added.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan said: “It’s a very concerning piece of driving.

“It’s at the highest level I would see as careless, on the cusp of dangerous.”

Russell was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined a total of £640.

