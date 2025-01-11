Driver, 50, at Ninewells in serious condition after crash on A9 near Dunblane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver, 50, at Ninewells in serious condition after crash on A9 near Dunblane

By Stephen Eighteen
A9 near Dunblane
The A9 northbound carriageway was closed near Dunblane. Image: Google Street View

A 50-year-old driver is at Ninewells Hospital in serious condition more than two days after a crash on the A9 near Dunblane.

The incident took place at around 4.40pm on Wednesday January 8.

The collision occurred near Allanwater Bridge on the northbound carriageway, around half a mile from the junction of the B8033.

It involved a red Hyundai i10, a white DAF truck, a red Kia Sportage and a white Volvo XC40.

Three fire appliances from Dunblane, Bridge of Allan and Stirling were sent to the incident, as well as a heavy rescue unit from Easterhouse.

A view from a traffic camera of the A9 at Keir Roundabout, Dunblane.
A view from a traffic camera of the A9 at Keir Roundabout after the crash. Image: Traffic Scotland

The 50-year-old driver of the Hyundai was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

Staff describe her condition as serious.

The road was closed for around two hours while enquiries were carried out.

Sergeant Fraser Easton said: “We are continuing our enquiries to establish the full circumstances. I would urge anyone who may have information or dash-cam footage which could help to come forward.

“Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2258 of 8 January.”

Conversation