Driver, 50, at Ninewells in serious condition after crash on A9 near Dunblane

A 50-year-old driver is at Ninewells Hospital in serious condition more than two days after a crash on the A9 near Dunblane.

The incident took place at around 4.40pm on Wednesday January 8.

The collision occurred near Allanwater Bridge on the northbound carriageway, around half a mile from the junction of the B8033.

It involved a red Hyundai i10, a white DAF truck, a red Kia Sportage and a white Volvo XC40.

Three fire appliances from Dunblane, Bridge of Allan and Stirling were sent to the incident, as well as a heavy rescue unit from Easterhouse.

The 50-year-old driver of the Hyundai was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

Staff describe her condition as serious.

The road was closed for around two hours while enquiries were carried out.

Sergeant Fraser Easton said: “We are continuing our enquiries to establish the full circumstances. I would urge anyone who may have information or dash-cam footage which could help to come forward.

“Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2258 of 8 January.”