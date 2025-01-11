6-mile surveillance zone around Kirriemuir after bird flu outbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
6-mile surveillance zone around Kirriemuir after bird flu outbreak

The restrictions have no end date.

By Stephen Eighteen
An osprey sitting on her nest on Kinclune Estate in the heart of Angus. Image: Kim Cessford.
Kingoldrum is at the heart of a protection area. Image: Kim Cessford

A six-mile surveillance zone has been set up around Kirriemuir after a bird flu outbreak was discovered in the area.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), of the H5N1 strain, was reported at Over Ascreavie House in Kingoldrum – five miles north-west of the Angus town.

The Scottish Government has implemented restrictions to stop the movement of poultry, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter and manure to prevent any further spread of the disease.

Kirriemuir under bird flu surveillance zone

Two zones have been set up.

A 3km (1.8 mile) protection zone covers the farm, parts of the Angus Glens and countryside to the north and west of Kirriemuir.

A 10km (6.2 mile) surveillance zone covers this area plus Kirriemuir, Glenprossen village to the north, Shielhill to the east and Ruthven to the west.

The Angus protection and surveillance zones. Image: Scottish Government

Anyone visiting premises in the protection zone must keep a record of any visitors and whether they interacted with poultry.

They must also keep records of the number of birds on the site and the number of those falling ill.

Birds are ordered to be kept housed or isolated until the restrictions are lifted.

The movement of domestic mammals in or out of the protection zone is banned if they have access to areas where poultry is kept.

Poultry or eggs from other locations being transported through either zone may be done so on a major highway or railway as long as no stop is made.

The occupier of any premises in the surveillance zone must record the presence of poultry, and state any of their illnesses, deaths, water consumption and egg production.

Angus avian flu measures have no end date

Holyrood’s chief vet Sheila Voas announced the measures on Friday night.

The announcement said: “The chief veterinary officer (Scotland) has formed the opinion that highly pathogenic avian influenza exists, or has in the previous 56 days existed, on premises and has informed the Scottish ministers of that conclusion.

“This declaration has effect from the date and time it is made, until it is amended or revoked by further declaration.”

Scotlands chief vet, Sheila Voas.

Bird flu is caused by a virus that infects birds and sometimes other animals, such as foxes, seals and otters.

The dominant H5N1 strain emerged in China in the 1990s.

Scientists said the risk to humans was low when the strain began affecting cattle herds in the US last summer.

Transmission from birds to humans is rare and there has been no sustained human-to-human transmission.

It comes days after the public was told not to feed birds at a Fife nature reserve after an avian flu outbreak.

