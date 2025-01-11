6-mile surveillance zone around Kirriemuir after bird flu outbreak

A six-mile surveillance zone has been set up around Kirriemuir after a bird flu outbreak was discovered in the area.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), of the H5N1 strain, was reported at Over Ascreavie House in Kingoldrum – five miles north-west of the Angus town.

The Scottish Government has implemented restrictions to stop the movement of poultry, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter and manure to prevent any further spread of the disease.

Kirriemuir under bird flu surveillance zone

Two zones have been set up.

A 3km (1.8 mile) protection zone covers the farm, parts of the Angus Glens and countryside to the north and west of Kirriemuir.

A 10km (6.2 mile) surveillance zone covers this area plus Kirriemuir, Glenprossen village to the north, Shielhill to the east and Ruthven to the west.

Anyone visiting premises in the protection zone must keep a record of any visitors and whether they interacted with poultry.

They must also keep records of the number of birds on the site and the number of those falling ill.

Birds are ordered to be kept housed or isolated until the restrictions are lifted.

The movement of domestic mammals in or out of the protection zone is banned if they have access to areas where poultry is kept.

Poultry or eggs from other locations being transported through either zone may be done so on a major highway or railway as long as no stop is made.

The occupier of any premises in the surveillance zone must record the presence of poultry, and state any of their illnesses, deaths, water consumption and egg production.

Angus avian flu measures have no end date

Holyrood’s chief vet Sheila Voas announced the measures on Friday night.

The announcement said: “The chief veterinary officer (Scotland) has formed the opinion that highly pathogenic avian influenza exists, or has in the previous 56 days existed, on premises and has informed the Scottish ministers of that conclusion.

“This declaration has effect from the date and time it is made, until it is amended or revoked by further declaration.”

Bird flu is caused by a virus that infects birds and sometimes other animals, such as foxes, seals and otters.

The dominant H5N1 strain emerged in China in the 1990s.

Scientists said the risk to humans was low when the strain began affecting cattle herds in the US last summer.

Transmission from birds to humans is rare and there has been no sustained human-to-human transmission.

It comes days after the public was told not to feed birds at a Fife nature reserve after an avian flu outbreak.