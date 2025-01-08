A9 closed northbound near Dunblane after crash

The A9 has been closed northbound at Keir Roundabout near Dunblane after a crash.

Emergency services were called to the crash near Allanwater Bridge just before 5pm.

Three fire appliances from Dunblane, Bridge of Allan and Stirling have been sent to the scene, as well as a heavy rescue unit from Easterhouse.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to an RTC on the A9 near Dunblane at 4.53pm.

“We have three pumps in attendance from Dunblane, Bridge of Allan and Stirling and a heavy rescue unit from Easterhouse.

“The incident is still ongoing.”

A post on X by Traffic Scotland said: “A9 Allanwater Bridge closed northbound at Keir Roundabout due to a collision at Allanwater Bridge

“Emergency services are at scene.”

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.