Giant play hippo to take centre stage after £4m Glenrothes park makeover

Plans for a £5 million revamp of Riverside Park in Glenrothes have been approved.

And images show how the £1m state-of-the art playpark will look.

The town’s long-standing association with hippos plays a major part in the design, with an entire zone dedicated to the animals.

A giant open-mouthed, wooden hippo – described as a play sculpture – is at the centre.

And it includes a slide and climbing area.

Elsewhere, there are separate areas for toddlers and older children.

And an African theme is proposed with zones including The Savannah and Grasslands.

Hippos are the adopted symbol of Glenrothes, with artist Stan Bonnar creating the first sculpture in 1973.

They were the subject of a BBC documentary two years ago presented by Stan’s actor son Mark Bonnar.

State-of-the-art pump track and pedestrian crossing also among Glenrothes park plans

The Riverside Park upgrade was mooted last year thanks to Levelling-Up funding from the UK Government.

Other plans include a state-of-the art pump track for mountain bikes, BMX bikes, skateboards and scooters.

It will be designed by Clark and Kent Contractors, the company behind the London 2012 Olympic BMX track.

And it will be capable of hosting national and international competitions.

In addition, the park’s car park is being extended and new EV chargers will be installed.

A new toilet block is also on the cards.

The aim is to develop the park into a “must visit” destination for tourists as well as residents.

A new pedestrian crossing with traffic lights will also be installed on the A911 through Glenrothes to keep visiting children safe.