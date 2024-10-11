Giant play hippo to take centre stage after £4m Glenrothes park makeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Giant play hippo to take centre stage after £4m Glenrothes park makeover

Glenrothes has a long-standing association with hippos.

By Claire Warrender
A new hippo play sculpture will form part of the revamped Riverside Park in Glenrothes
A new hippo play sculpture will be introduced at Riverside Park in Glenrothes. Image: Fife planning portal

Plans for a £5 million revamp of Riverside Park in Glenrothes have been approved.

And images show how the £1m state-of-the art playpark will look.

The town’s long-standing association with hippos plays a major part in the design, with an entire zone dedicated to the animals.

Images from various angles show what the giant hippo at Riverside Park in Glenrothes has to offer.
Images from various angles show what the giant hippo at Riverside Park in Glenrothes has to offer. Image: Fife planning portal.

A giant open-mouthed, wooden hippo – described as a play sculpture – is at the centre.

And it includes a slide and climbing area.

Elsewhere, there are separate areas for toddlers and older children.

The Glenrothes park hippo area is on the right
The Glenrothes park hippo area is on the right. Image: Fife planning portal.
The Glenrothes park will have a safari theme
Safari-themed climbing frame with slide. Image: Fife planning portal.

And an African theme is proposed with zones including The Savannah and Grasslands.

Hippos are the adopted symbol of Glenrothes, with artist Stan Bonnar creating the first sculpture in 1973.

They were the subject of a BBC documentary two years ago presented by Stan’s actor son Mark Bonnar.

State-of-the-art pump track and pedestrian crossing also among Glenrothes park plans

The Riverside Park upgrade was mooted last year thanks to Levelling-Up funding from the UK Government.

Other plans include a state-of-the art pump track for mountain bikes, BMX bikes, skateboards and scooters.

A play area for older children is also proposed. Image: Fife planning portal.

It will be designed by Clark and Kent Contractors, the company behind the London 2012 Olympic BMX track.

And it will be capable of hosting national and international competitions.

In addition, the park’s car park is being extended and new EV chargers will be installed.

A new toilet block is also on the cards.

The aim is to develop the park into a “must visit” destination for tourists as well as residents.

A new pedestrian crossing with traffic lights will also be installed on the A911 through Glenrothes to keep visiting children safe.

