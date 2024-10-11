Carnoustie Golf Links crush Chillies pavilion purchase rumour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Carnoustie Golf Links crush Chillies pavilion purchase rumour

Links bosses have quashed local speculation the management body has snapped up the historic pavilion at Carnoustie seafront.

By Graham Brown
The pavilion which was home to Chillies sits on Carnoustie seafront. Image: Google Maps
The pavilion which was home to Chillies sits on Carnoustie seafront. Image: Google Maps

Carnoustie Golf Links has quashed speculation it has snapped up the town’s beach pavilion.

Rumours had been circulating the town following the closure of Chillies restaurant in the seafront building.

The popular family-run restaurant closed at the beginning of this month after six years.

Carnoustie Links pavilion
The beach pavilion sits close to Carnoustie Golf Hotel (right). Image: Google Maps

The couple behind it said they were stepping down due to “personal circumstances”.

And they wished the new restaurant owner well.

The Links Parade pavilion was sold off by Angus Council after being declared surplus to requirements in 2014.

It was previously home to Carnoustie Yacht and Rugby Club before being turned into a restaurant.

No pavilion plan for Links chiefs

However, Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee put to bed suggestions it has bought the historic building.

It said current attention is directed towards improving the landmark 96-bedroom hotel overlooking the Championship course.

“Right now, we are focused on working with the hotel owners to make the golf and hotel business the very best it can be, as evidenced recently by the refurbishment of the ground floor facilities within the Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa,” said a spokesperson.

And a £1.2m spa refurbishment is currently underway.

It began last month and is due to be completed in late December.

An international investor consortium bought the hotel in late 2023.

Carnoustie Golf Hotel
The famous claret jug in front of the distinctive Carnoustie Golf Hotel. Image: PA/TheOpen.com

The deal was an important element in the masterplan to keep Carnoustie on The Open rota and in the global golf spotlight.

CGLMC has brought forward proposals to transform running of the courses.

It wants to scrap the current Angus Council lease and transfer responsibility to new operator Golf Heritage and Hospitality Group Limited (CGHH).

A public consultation on the plan ended last month.

Angus Council is now considering the feedback and will report the findings to councillors in due course.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Niall Jackson enjoying the aurora at Monikie. Image: Niall Jackson
Best pictures as Northern Lights put on spectacular display in Tayside and Fife
Dorward House residents and officials at the graveside ceremony. Image: Supplied
Dorward House celebrates benefactor on 185th anniversary of Montrose care home
montrose rats
Horror as 'dozens' of rats seen at Montrose petrol station
Jock the cockapoo stole Gareth Bale's ball
EXCLUSIVE: Owner of dog who stole Gareth Bale’s golf ball at Dunhill Cup in…
12
The peregrine falcon was found near Glen Esk in Angus
Peregrine falcon put down after being shot in Angus
Margaret and Derek McArthur.
Monifieth couple '£1k out of pocket' after Emirates flight chaos slam 'disgraceful' compensation offer
3
Fiona Laing has done much of her tra8ining for the Vietnam trek in the Angus Glens. Image: Supplied
Former Wren Fiona bumps into King Charles during Angus glens training trek for Vietnam…
BBC showing hurricane force winds across the UK
BBC apologise after weather app forecasts 'hurricane-force winds' for Tayside and Fife
Lochbank Care Home in Forfar has been issued with an enforcement notice
Troubled Angus care operator's assurance to residents in wake of three residential home closures
2
Alan Massie
Forfar doctor murderer had double razor weapon in Perth Prison

Conversation