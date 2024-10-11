Carnoustie Golf Links crush Chillies pavilion purchase rumour

Carnoustie Golf Links has quashed speculation it has snapped up the town’s beach pavilion.

Rumours had been circulating the town following the closure of Chillies restaurant in the seafront building.

The popular family-run restaurant closed at the beginning of this month after six years.

The couple behind it said they were stepping down due to “personal circumstances”.

And they wished the new restaurant owner well.

The Links Parade pavilion was sold off by Angus Council after being declared surplus to requirements in 2014.

It was previously home to Carnoustie Yacht and Rugby Club before being turned into a restaurant.

No pavilion plan for Links chiefs

However, Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee put to bed suggestions it has bought the historic building.

It said current attention is directed towards improving the landmark 96-bedroom hotel overlooking the Championship course.

“Right now, we are focused on working with the hotel owners to make the golf and hotel business the very best it can be, as evidenced recently by the refurbishment of the ground floor facilities within the Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa,” said a spokesperson.

And a £1.2m spa refurbishment is currently underway.

It began last month and is due to be completed in late December.

An international investor consortium bought the hotel in late 2023.

The deal was an important element in the masterplan to keep Carnoustie on The Open rota and in the global golf spotlight.

CGLMC has brought forward proposals to transform running of the courses.

It wants to scrap the current Angus Council lease and transfer responsibility to new operator Golf Heritage and Hospitality Group Limited (CGHH).

A public consultation on the plan ended last month.

Angus Council is now considering the feedback and will report the findings to councillors in due course.