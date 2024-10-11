Stirling Council to sell off Viewforth HQ land for new flats and houses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling Council to sell off Viewforth HQ land for new flats and houses

A £30 million refurbishment was rejected by councillors - but upgrading of existing council offices will still incur 'substantial costs'.

The surroundings of Stirling Council's offices could look very different in the future. Image: Google Street View
By Isla Glen

Land surrounding Stirling Council’s headquarters will be sold for future housing development, councillors have agreed.

While the local authority will retain Old Viewforth, the demolished New Viewforth site, Langgarth Lodge, the demolished Wellgreen Care Home, Linden Avenue Car Park, Burghmuir Road and land outwith council ownership are to go on the market next month.

The private land is intended to be released by its owners for development.

The plans for the site include 150 to 200 new flats and houses, as well as offices, leisure facilities and a hotel.

A planning brief outlining these proposals was approved by councillors.

A substantial amount of land will be sold by Stirling Council. Image: DC Thomson

In the upper site, between Old Viewforth and Langgarth House, 32 two or three-bedroom flats and 28 four-bedroom townhouses with parking as well as front and back gardens are proposed.

At the lower site, 38 detached houses and 24 townhouses would be built.

These sites will be put up for sale in November 2024.

Bids will be submitted in February 2025, and the preferred bidders will be presented to Stirling Council in June 2025.

Fire crews tackled a blaze at Langgarth House in March. The council building may be reinstated. Image: Alyn Smith/Facebook

The historic Langgarth House, which was damaged by a fire in March, is part of the development plans.

Reinstatement is being looked at, subject to an insurance claim.

Structural surveys have been conducted and further investigation will commence before the scope of the reinstatement is decided.

Councillors were told that the building’s restoration was “important” to the overall development of the site.

£30 million council office refurb shelved

Plans to refurbish Stirling Council’s headquarters at a cost of more than £30 million have been shelved.

The options suggested included the refurbishment of both Old Viewforth and Teith House, or the refurbishment and extension of Old Viewforth, with the closure of Teith House.

As of August 2024, these redevelopments were estimated to total £36.60 million and £31.50 million respectively.

‘Substantial costs’ will still be incurred by recommended investment and upgrades to Teith House and Old Viewforth. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Due to budget issues, neither option has been given the go ahead.

Instead, investment in the building was recommended and given the green light.

This work includes re-roofing at Teith House, electrical rewiring and upgrade works at Old Viewforth, and a window refurbishment programme at Old Viewforth.

£590k spent ‘to evaluate all options’

At a meeting of Stirling Council, Drew Leslie, head of infrastructure, described the works as “substantial costs”.

He estimated that the re-roof could come in at around £600,000, the re-wiring between £350,000 and £500,000. He also said each new window could cost up to £15,000.

Approximately £590,000 was spent to evaluate all options and establish the “potential of the building”.

‘Unaffordable from day one’

Stirling Council leader Margaret Brisley said: “I think it’s unfortunate, shall we say.

“We know what we would like to do and that is have offices that would meet all of the requirements and would be a good working environment for our staff as well.

“But it’s quite simple: we can’t afford to do it now.

“So, I think we’re making the best of improving the accommodation we’ve got.”

Stirling Council leader Margaret Brisley said the local authority could not afford the proposed £30m office refurbishment. Image: Stirling Council

In response, Councillor Scott Farmer, leader of the council’s SNP group, said it was “unaffordable from day one”.

He added: “£590,000 later we’re back at stage one.

“I can just say that this highlights the ineptitude of this Labour administration, blindly backed by the Tories, and this inept coalition that has seen a waste of taxpayers’ money that is, quite frankly, an utter disgrace.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

