Dundee Design Festival hailed success as over 10,000 visitors flock to event

The Dundee Design Festival has been hailed a success after the week-long event welcomed over 10,000 visitors.

Held at the former Michelin factory in the city, the festival made use of 10,000 sq. metres to create free exhibitions, workshops, talks and events.

It was the largest celebration of contemporary Scottish design, showcasing the work of 180 designers.

This year’s edition of the festival, held between September 23 and 29, was the fifth time it had taken place.

It also marked the 10th anniversary of Dundee being the only UNESCO City of Design.

Dundee design community thanked

Speaking on the success, Annie Marrs, executive director of the festival, paid tribute to the designers who showcased their work.

“The design community in Dundee and across Scotland responded with huge generosity without which the festival could not have been the success it was”, she said.

“Dundee’s industrial past and design present and future whether in textiles, publishing, tech, gaming and product design has always been underpinned by innovation.

“This year’s festival has shown visitors where innovation is taking us today whether in leading the way on sustainability or pushing the boundaries of what’s possible through design.”

Creative director, Dr Stacey Hunter added: “The festival has been really important in terms of platforming the Scottish design scene which more than punches above its weight.

“For a country of 6 million people our design scene stands shoulder to shoulder for many other nations that think of themselves as design nations.

“Seeing this talent all in one space confirms that it’s time for Scotland to take its seat at the table as a design nation.”