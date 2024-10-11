Dundee Design Festival hailed success as over 10,000 visitors flock to event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Design Festival hailed success as over 10,000 visitors flock to event

This year's edition of the festival, held between September 23 and 29, was the fifth time it had taken place. 

By Laura Devlin
The Dundee Design Festival is a vibrant celebration of creativity and innovation, showcasing a diverse range of design disciplines, interactive installations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Dundee Design Festival is a vibrant celebration of creativity and innovation, showcasing a diverse range of design disciplines, interactive installations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The Dundee Design Festival has been hailed a success after the week-long event welcomed over 10,000 visitors. 

Held at the former Michelin factory in the city, the festival made use of 10,000 sq. metres to create free exhibitions, workshops, talks and events.

It was the largest celebration of contemporary Scottish design, showcasing the work of 180 designers.

It also marked the 10th anniversary of Dundee being the only UNESCO City of Design.

Jasa and Qian Yin enjoy the designs at Dundee Design Festival.. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Dundee design community thanked

Speaking on the success, Annie Marrs, executive director of the festival, paid tribute to the designers who showcased their work.

“The design community in Dundee and across Scotland responded with huge generosity without which the festival could not have been the success it was”, she said.

Jan Macdonald and Moira Moonlight from Dundee enjoy the Hairy Beestie design. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“Dundee’s industrial past and design present and future whether in textiles, publishing, tech, gaming and product design has always been underpinned by innovation.

“This year’s festival has shown visitors where innovation is taking us today whether in leading the way on sustainability or pushing the boundaries of what’s possible through design.”

Moss’ (2) makes velcro designs at Dundee Design Festival.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Creative director, Dr Stacey Hunter added: “The festival has been really important in terms of platforming the Scottish design scene which more than punches above its weight.

“For a country of 6 million people our design scene stands shoulder to shoulder for many other nations that think of themselves as design nations.

“Seeing this talent all in one space confirms that it’s time for Scotland to take its seat at the table as a design nation.”

Conversation