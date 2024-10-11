Perth’s ‘unusually dry September’ delays South Inch pond refill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth’s ‘unusually dry September’ delays South Inch pond refill

Repairs to the pipe that supplies water to the South Inch boating pond were completed in July, so why is it still empty?

By Morag Lindsay
Dried out surface of South Inch pond, Perth
The South Inch pond is a shadow of its former self. Image: David Mersh.

Council bosses say “an unusually dry September” is to blame for the continuing absence of water in Perth’s South Inch pond.

The once-popular boating pond ran dry this summer, sparking complaints from locals.

The problem was traced to a pipe that feeds water from the Craigie Burn.

And Perth and Kinross Council organised for repairs to be carried out in July.

But almost three months on, the pond remains bone dry.

And the council now says it is likely to be well into the winter before there is enough water in the burn to supply the pond as well.

Cracked surface of South Inch pond with exposed concrete blocks and dried out weeds
The once popular South Inch pond is now an eyesore. Image: David Mersh.

That’s led to fresh outrage from residents, who say the pondlife they cherished has vanished and rats have been spotted scuttling across the cracked surface.

Photos of the dried-out pond appeared on Facebook this week.

Locals labelled it “appalling” and “a total disgrace”.

South Inch pond needs burn to rise further

The Courier put the concerns to Perth and Kinross Council.

A spokesperson confirmed there were no fresh problems with the pipework.

And they said it was now a waiting game.

“Repairs to the pipe that feeds the South Inch Pond from the Craigie Burn were completed in July,” the spokesperson said.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
The council says it’s down to the weather now. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“This will allow the pond to refill when level of the Craigie Burn rises.

“The water level is currently lower than normal following an unusually dry September. But we expect it to rise for a sustained period of time over the winter, which will allow the pond to refill.”

The council spokesperson added: “The gradient of the pipe between the burn and pond has always been very small due to the flat ground which means it takes a good flow of water in the burn and time for enough to get into the pond.”

Legal limits to what council can do

The South Inch pond was once filled with rowing boats and families enjoying the fresh air.

More recently it’s been a haven for swans, ducks and other wildlife.

Black and white photo of South Inch pond with boats on water and children playing by the side
The South Inch pond in its heyday. Image: DC Thomson.
Pigeons standing beside muddy base of South Inch pond, drained of water
And a sorrier sight this summer. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It is owned and operated by the council.

And it has authorisation from Sepa to abstract water from the Craigie Burn under the Water Environment (Controlled Activities) (Scotland) Regulations 2011.

But there are limits to how much it is permitted to take each day.

This is to protect the Craigie Burn itself.

The Courier raised similar concerns about the ponds at the nearby Norie-Miller Walk at the end of July.

The council said it had appointed a specialist contractor to look into the problems there.

