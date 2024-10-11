Perth’s ‘unusually dry September’ delays South Inch pond refill

Council bosses say “an unusually dry September” is to blame for the continuing absence of water in Perth’s South Inch pond.

The once-popular boating pond ran dry this summer, sparking complaints from locals.

The problem was traced to a pipe that feeds water from the Craigie Burn.

And Perth and Kinross Council organised for repairs to be carried out in July.

But almost three months on, the pond remains bone dry.

And the council now says it is likely to be well into the winter before there is enough water in the burn to supply the pond as well.

That’s led to fresh outrage from residents, who say the pondlife they cherished has vanished and rats have been spotted scuttling across the cracked surface.

Photos of the dried-out pond appeared on Facebook this week.

Locals labelled it “appalling” and “a total disgrace”.

South Inch pond needs burn to rise further

The Courier put the concerns to Perth and Kinross Council.

A spokesperson confirmed there were no fresh problems with the pipework.

And they said it was now a waiting game.

“Repairs to the pipe that feeds the South Inch Pond from the Craigie Burn were completed in July,” the spokesperson said.

“This will allow the pond to refill when level of the Craigie Burn rises.

“The water level is currently lower than normal following an unusually dry September. But we expect it to rise for a sustained period of time over the winter, which will allow the pond to refill.”

The council spokesperson added: “The gradient of the pipe between the burn and pond has always been very small due to the flat ground which means it takes a good flow of water in the burn and time for enough to get into the pond.”

Legal limits to what council can do

The South Inch pond was once filled with rowing boats and families enjoying the fresh air.

More recently it’s been a haven for swans, ducks and other wildlife.

It is owned and operated by the council.

And it has authorisation from Sepa to abstract water from the Craigie Burn under the Water Environment (Controlled Activities) (Scotland) Regulations 2011.

But there are limits to how much it is permitted to take each day.

This is to protect the Craigie Burn itself.

The Courier raised similar concerns about the ponds at the nearby Norie-Miller Walk at the end of July.

The council said it had appointed a specialist contractor to look into the problems there.