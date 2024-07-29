Perth council probe as second city pond runs dry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth council probe as second city pond runs dry

The Norie-Miller Walk problem follows similar complaints about the pond at Perth's South Inch

By Morag Lindsay
Water safety notice beside dried out pond at Norie-MIller walk, Perth
The water safety notice at the Norie-Miller walk pond is sadly redundant. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Council chiefs are investigating after a second Perth pond ran dry.

The duck pond is normally one of the most popular features of the Norie-Miller walk beside the River Tay.

But it currently contains no water.

And the ducks and other wildlife are nowhere to be seen.

It comes after the boating pond at the South Inch dried up too.

In that case, the problem was identified as a suspected blockage in the pipe that feeds water to the pond from the Craigie burn.

The Norie-Miller issue has yet to be solved.

Dried out pond at Norie-Miller walk, Perth
No water to be seen at the pond on the Norie-Miller walk. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A council spokesperson told The Courier it was looking into it.

“We are investigating what has caused this so it can be addressed,” they said.

Not first time Norie-Miller Walk has run dry

The pond is on the opposite side of South Street from Rodney Gardens.

It is on two levels connected by a small rocky waterfall, with a wooden walkway alongside.

However, there was no water in either area this week.

Rocks between two ponds with no water running over them
No water in the Norie-Miller walk waterfall. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The muddy pond surface is exposed in some places.

And in others it is cracked and dried out completely.

Pond with vegetation but no water
The dried up lower pond. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

There were complaints when the pond dried out in 2018.

On that occasion a pump had broken down, forcing the resident water birds to move on after the fish they had been feeding on died.

Perth and Kinross Council was criticised because it had recently spent £10,000 on LED lights and spotlights at the pond to make a feature of the water garden on darker evenings.

Specialists needed at South Inch Pond

Across the Tay, Perth residents say they have never seen the water level on the South Inch pond so low.

Pigeons standing beside muddy base of South Inch pond, drained of water
The South Inch pond has also been the subject of complaints. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

After The Courier raised locals’ concerns, the council confirmed local suspicions that the issue is down to a blockage in the pipe that feeds water from the Craigie Burn.

It says it needs specialist contractors to carry out the work.

Black and white photo of children playing by pond while people row boats across
The Boating Pond on the South Inch in the 1970s. Image: DC Thomson.

Speaking last week, a Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “It is not uncommon for ponds to dry up.

“When this has happened in previous years we have sought advice from the RSPB who have assured us this presents no risk to birds as they will move to the nearest watercourse.”

