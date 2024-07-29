Lewis Gibson singles out key advice from Ian Murray in promising start to life with Raith Rovers

Lewis Gibson has praised boss Ian Murray for giving him the licence to thrill with Raith Rovers.

The summer signing from Queen of the South impressed in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Hamilton Accies as the Stark’s Park side concluded their Premier Sports Cup campaign.

Despite the disappointment of failing to defeat their newly-promoted Championship opponents, the Kirkcaldy men finished the game in the ascendancy.

Their improvement from a previously lacklustre display coincided with Gibson’s introduction just short of the hour mark.

His direct running and deliveries from wide, as well as the way he linked up with Lewis Stevenson and Dylan Easton, who shifted into a central role, gave Raith more attacking impetus.

And the teenager, who celebrated his 19th birthday last week, is relishing being given the freedom to express himself on the ball.

“I’m really enjoying it so far,” he told Courier Sport of his short time at Raith. “The standard’s a lot different, more intense, and the boys are great to be around – and I’m enjoying living up here as well.

“I’ve settled in great. The boys were really welcoming, they made me feel welcome straight away, and I don’t feel like I’m a young boy any more.

“They’ve treated me like a first-team member.

Gibson: ‘That’s good to hear’

“I’m happy with how I’ve been playing. Last season, I went off it a wee bit and wasn’t as direct as I normally am and wasn’t as confident.

“This season, I’ve come in here at Raith and the manager has put full faith in me every time I go on the pitch.

“He says if I lose the ball going forward then that’s football – but just don’t lose it going square or back the way.

“For me, that’s good to hear because then I can go and express myself going forward and create chances, which is what I want to do.

“It gives you the freedom to go and try to change a game. That’s what you want to do as a winger, you want to go and make assists, score goals and create good chances for your team and help them win.”

The introduction of Gibson, as well as Callum Smith and Aidan Connolly later on, meant Raith finished the 90 minutes on top against Accies.

“Hopefully I’ve stuck my hand up for selection for next week [away to Airdrie],” added Gibson, who also netted a penalty as Rovers took the bonus point with a 5-3 spot-kicks success – but exited the tournament.

“Every time I come on I just try to show the manager I’m able to start.

“But if I don’t get a start next week, I’ll keep going and try to express myself if I come on as well.

“I’ve got to just keep pushing away and hope that I can do enough to get in the starting XI.”