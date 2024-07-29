Lewis Gibson singles out key advice from Ian Murray in promising start to life with Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Lewis Gibson singles out key advice from Ian Murray in promising start to life with Raith Rovers

The summer signing made an eye-catching contribution from the bench in the 1-1 draw with Hamilton Accies.

Raith Rovers winger Lewis Gibson.
Raith Rovers winger Lewis Gibson. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Lewis Gibson has praised boss Ian Murray for giving him the licence to thrill with Raith Rovers.

The summer signing from Queen of the South impressed in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Hamilton Accies as the Stark’s Park side concluded their Premier Sports Cup campaign.

Despite the disappointment of failing to defeat their newly-promoted Championship opponents, the Kirkcaldy men finished the game in the ascendancy.

Their improvement from a previously lacklustre display coincided with Gibson’s introduction just short of the hour mark.

Lewis Gibson in action for Raith Rovers.
Lewis Gibson in action for Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

His direct running and deliveries from wide, as well as the way he linked up with Lewis Stevenson and Dylan Easton, who shifted into a central role, gave Raith more attacking impetus.

And the teenager, who celebrated his 19th birthday last week, is relishing being given the freedom to express himself on the ball.

“I’m really enjoying it so far,” he told Courier Sport of his short time at Raith. “The standard’s a lot different, more intense, and the boys are great to be around – and I’m enjoying living up here as well.

“I’ve settled in great. The boys were really welcoming, they made me feel welcome straight away, and I don’t feel like I’m a young boy any more.

“They’ve treated me like a first-team member.

Gibson: ‘That’s good to hear’

“I’m happy with how I’ve been playing. Last season, I went off it a wee bit and wasn’t as direct as I normally am and wasn’t as confident.

“This season, I’ve come in here at Raith and the manager has put full faith in me every time I go on the pitch.

“He says if I lose the ball going forward then that’s football – but just don’t lose it going square or back the way.

“For me, that’s good to hear because then I can go and express myself going forward and create chances, which is what I want to do.

“It gives you the freedom to go and try to change a game. That’s what you want to do as a winger, you want to go and make assists, score goals and create good chances for your team and help them win.”

Lewis Gibson chats with Raith Rovers team-mates Liam Dick and Callum Smith.
Lewis Gibson (centre) chats with Raith Rovers team-mates Liam Dick (left) and Callum Smith.

The introduction of Gibson, as well as Callum Smith and Aidan Connolly later on, meant Raith finished the 90 minutes on top against Accies.

“Hopefully I’ve stuck my hand up for selection for next week [away to Airdrie],” added Gibson, who also netted a penalty as Rovers took the bonus point with a 5-3 spot-kicks success – but exited the tournament.

“Every time I come on I just try to show the manager I’m able to start.

“But if I don’t get a start next week, I’ll keep going and try to express myself if I come on as well.

“I’ve got to just keep pushing away and hope that I can do enough to get in the starting XI.”

