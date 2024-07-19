Council urged to act fast as Perth’s South Inch pond runs dry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council urged to act fast as Perth’s South Inch pond runs dry

Locals say they've never seen the water level so low on the South Inch pond.

By Morag Lindsay
Pigeons standing beside muddy base of South Inch pond, drained of water
The South Inch pond is all but drained. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Council bosses are being urged to act fast after the pond on the city’s South Inch ran dry this week.

Locals say they have never seen the water level so low.

And park-goers are worried for the welfare of the birds and other wildlife which depend on the South Inch pond for their survival.

The pond is owned and operated by Perth and Kinross Council, and is supposed to be topped up with water from the Craigie Burn.

But one mum who asked the council to intervene says she was told: “Unfortunately there is no action we can take here. We are not allowed to fill this pond as it needs to be natural water.”

Muddy South Inch pond with play area in distance
Birds pick over mud where the South Inch pond water should be. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Vet Jenny Croft says that’s not good enough.

“I totally get that they can’t just fill it up with tap water,” she said.

“But that doesn’t mean it’s okay to just do nothing.

“It’s very worrying.”

Jenny noticed the water level was perilously low at the weekend when she was visiting the South Inch pond with her little boy.

“We’re there every Sunday,” she said.

“We usually do the park run then go and feed the ducks.

“The water has been going down over the last two or three weeks. And I just assumed it would rain, or it would be filled up some other way.

Birds wading across mud at South Inch pond, Perth
Wildlife at the South Inch pond this week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It was only when I saw the ducks and the baby moorhens in the mud that I realised how bad it had got,” she added.

“It’s awful. Those guys can’t just up sticks and leave.”

Is supply pipe blockage to blame for South Inch pond crisis?

Locals say they believe the issue is down to a blockage in the pipe that feeds water from the Craigie Burn.

Workers could be seen out at the site of a previous suspected obstruction after The Courier raised their complaints with the council this week.

Craigie resident Janice Haig said: “The council have told me there’s nothing wrong with the pond itself, even though the lining is really broken up in places.

“So that means it must be the inlet pipe again.

Janice Haig at the Craigie Burn - a source of flooding in Perth.
Janice Haig at the Craigie Burn – a frequent source of flooding in Perth. Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Janice, the founder of Perth Community Flood Aid, added: “This happened a few years ago. I got in touch and said ‘the pond’s nearly empty’ and it turned out to be a blockage caused by a build-up of silt in the pipe that runs through the railway tunnels.

“I have never seen it as bad as this though.”

Animal welfare officers stepped in during the summer of 2018 when the South Inch pond water levels plummeted during a heatwave.

The Scottish SPCA was enlisted to monitor the health of the resident swans.

However, Janice says the swans appear to have deserted the pond altogether this year.

Council responds to South Inch pond calls

Perth and Kinross Council has responsibility for the operation and maintenance of the inlet and outlet points, as well as the pond itself.

South Inch pond drained of water
The South Inch pond this week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It has authorisation from Sepa to abstract water from the Craigie Burn under The Water Environment (Controlled Activities) (Scotland) Regulations 2011.

But there are limits to how much it is permitted to take each day.

This is to protect the Craigie Burn itself.

The Courier has asked the council to comment.

