New St Johnstone director continues McDiarmid Park father and son connection

St Johnstone’s newest director will continue a father and son McDiarmid Park connection.

Alisdair Dewar, Head of Scotland for private banking company, Coutts, has been welcomed on to the Perth club’s board.

A lifelong supporter, he brings high-level financial experience to Adam Webb’s leadership team.

Alisdair’s father, Ian, was vice-chairman at McDiarmid for several years, and stepped up to the role of chairman in 2001 when Geoff Brown was battling illness.

Brown himself, of course, passed on the stewardship of St Johnstone to his own son, Steve, before returning to oversee its sale to Webb and other American investors in the summer.

Webb’s father, Cary, a retired maths professor, has a minority stake in Saints.

In his role with Coutts, Alisdair, a season-ticket holder going all the way back to the Muirton Park era, has responsibility for the bank’s three Scottish offices.

Chief executive Fran Smith said: “Welcoming Alisdair to the board of directors is a major coup for the club.

“Having someone join the board with such a stellar footing in the world of finance is important and his experience in that industry can only be beneficial for us.

“Coupled with his impressive business acumen, Alisdair is a true Saintee and he holds a deep passion for helping to drive our club forward.”