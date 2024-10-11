New St Johnstone director continues McDiarmid Park father and son connection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New St Johnstone director continues McDiarmid Park father and son connection

Alisdair Dewar's father, Ian, was Geoff Brown's vice-chairman.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone director, Alisdair Dewar.
St Johnstone director, Alisdair Dewar. Images: SNS and St Johnstone FC.

St Johnstone’s newest director will continue a father and son McDiarmid Park connection.

Alisdair Dewar, Head of Scotland for private banking company, Coutts, has been welcomed on to the Perth club’s board.

A lifelong supporter, he brings high-level financial experience to Adam Webb’s leadership team.

Alisdair’s father, Ian, was vice-chairman at McDiarmid for several years, and stepped up to the role of chairman in 2001 when Geoff Brown was battling illness.

Former St Johnstone vice-chairman, Ian Dewar.
Former St Johnstone vice-chairman, Ian Dewar. Image: SNS.

Brown himself, of course, passed on the stewardship of St Johnstone to his own son, Steve, before returning to oversee its sale to Webb and other American investors in the summer.

Webb’s father, Cary, a retired maths professor, has a minority stake in Saints.

In his role with Coutts, Alisdair, a season-ticket holder going all the way back to the Muirton Park era, has responsibility for the bank’s three Scottish offices.

Chief executive Fran Smith said: “Welcoming Alisdair to the board of directors is a major coup for the club.

“Having someone join the board with such a stellar footing in the world of finance is important and his experience in that industry can only be beneficial for us.

“Coupled with his impressive business acumen, Alisdair is a true Saintee and he holds a deep passion for helping to drive our club forward.”

