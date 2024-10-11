Concerns for missing teenager, 15, last seen in Methil two days ago

A teenager missing from her Methil home since Wednesday has links across Fife.

Rico McCaffery/Miller, 15, was last seen at a family address at 10am on Wednesday morning.

She has links to the Levenmouth/Cowdenbeath/Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline area.

Rico is described as 4ft 11ins tall, of slim build and with dark purple, shoulder length hair.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black converse hoody with white writing “Converse” on the front and brown UGG style boots.

She may have a pink and black rectangular shoulder bag with her.

It is unknown if she is in the company of anyone.

Anyone who may have seen Rico since this time or who has any information which may assist with inquiries is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident PS-20241010-1486 of October 10.