Concerns for missing teenager, 15, last seen in Methil two days ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Concerns for missing teenager, 15, last seen in Methil two days ago

Rico McCaffery/Miller was last seen at 10am on Wednesday morning.

By Ben MacDonald
Missing teen Rico McCaffery/Miller
Rico McCaffery/Miller was last seen at a family address on Wednesday morning. Image: Police Scotland

A teenager missing from her Methil home since Wednesday has links across Fife.

Rico McCaffery/Miller, 15, was last seen at a family address at 10am on Wednesday morning.

She has links to the Levenmouth/Cowdenbeath/Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline area.

Rico is described as 4ft 11ins tall, of slim build and with dark purple, shoulder length hair.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black converse hoody with white writing “Converse” on the front and brown UGG style boots.

She may have a pink and black rectangular shoulder bag with her.

It is unknown if she is in the company of anyone.

Anyone who may have seen Rico since this time or who has any information which may assist with inquiries is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident PS-20241010-1486 of October 10.

More from Fife

A new hippo play sculpture will form part of the revamped Riverside Park in Glenrothes
Giant play hippo to take centre stage after £4m Glenrothes park makeover
Niall Jackson enjoying the aurora at Monikie. Image: Niall Jackson
Best pictures as Northern Lights put on spectacular display in Tayside and Fife
St Andrews Holiday Park at Kinkell Braes will no longer offer seasonal contracts
Caravan owners angry at 'eviction' from St Andrews holiday park as contracts end
Police Scotland led the multi-agency investigation in Kirkcaldy.
Three arrests amid human trafficking and modern slavery probe in Kirkcaldy
Standing Stane Road, near the Checkbar Road junction.
Van and bus crash near Kirkcaldy sparks emergency response
Nisa post office robbery
VIDEO: Fife post office staff praised for bravery during armed robbery
Police on Haig Crescent in Dunfermline.
Man charged after armed police called to Dunfermline street
Scotscraig Golf Club in Tayport.
EXCLUSIVE: Top Scottish golf course declares interest in nearby Fife club
Fife Council bins.
Fife bin collections to change for 'most households' - how to check yours
BBC showing hurricane force winds across the UK
BBC apologise after weather app forecasts 'hurricane-force winds' for Tayside and Fife

Conversation