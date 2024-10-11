Ross Docherty names his ‘pick’ of Dundee United’s summer signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ross Docherty names his ‘pick’ of Dundee United’s summer signings

Docherty was a guest on this week's Open Goal.

By Sean Hamilton
Ross Docherty salutes the Dundee United fans
Ross Docherty salutes Dundee United fans. Image: SNS.

Ross Docherty has named his “pick” of Dundee United’s summer signings.

The Tannadice captain’s return to fitness – and to Jim Goodwin’s starting XI – has brought leadership and drive to the Tangerines’ engine room.

Now, amid ongoing training ground graft, Docherty has offered an international break assessment of United’s summer transfer business.

Speaking on the latest episode of Open Goal, the 31-year-old admitted to surprise over the scale of the Championship-winning club’s reshuffle.

But, seven games into their top-flight return, he accepts Goodwin and head of recruitment Michael Cairney’s wide-ranging approach looks to be paying off.

Dundee United captain Ross Docherty replaces Kevin Holt with 34 minutes on the clock
Ross Docherty replaces Kevin Holt with 34 minutes on the clock against Rangers. He has started every game since. Image: SNS

“[The manager] made a lot of changes from what we had last year and I think a few boys were like: ‘Wait a wee minute here,’ he said.

“I was surprised to see so many coming in and so many going, but it’s obviously working at the moment.

“It’s one of them, when you’ve had a winning team, as we did last year, winning the league, I thought why are we changing it so much here?

“But we’ve got a decent balance.

“In the last couple of weeks we’ve had boys coming off the bench and having a right impact.”

Asked for his opinion of the club’s signings, Docherty was forthright, expressing admiration for a number of stars.

He also named his “pick” of United’s new recruits, identifying a player fans have quickly taken to their hearts.

Docherty rates signings

“Trapa [Kristijan Trapanovski]’s good,” he said.

“The boy Babunksi – technically very good. But it’s hard sometimes in this league when you’re trying to find him in areas.

“He was at Barca from [age] 12 to 22. He’s mentioned it a few times right enough!

“He’s got an arrogance, but it’s not over the top or anything and he’ll be honest if he’s had a s***e game himself.

[Will Ferry]’s probably been the pick, for me, of the boys who’ve come in. He’s done brilliant.

“Big Sam Dalby has played the last couple of weeks. He’s some size, man.

“Jort van der Sande has been playing as a [number] nine. It’s been a 3-4-3 and he’s been dropping in.

“He’s been working his b***s off for the team and not really getting any service in terms of getting chances to score, then we went two up top against against Motherwell and Dalby and Moult link up for a goal, Moult scores a cracker.

“The following week we go down to Killie and the two of them did well again.

“I feel for big Jort, but the boys that are coming in are well able to change a game for us.”

