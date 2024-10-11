Raith Rovers star Fankaty Dabo offers classy response to online troll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers star Fankaty Dabo offers classy response to online troll

The Stark's Park new boy was not going to let the social media agitator ruin his birthday.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers defender Fankaty Dabo.
Raith Rovers defender Fankaty Dabo. Image: Capture Through The Lens Photography / RRFC.

Fankaty Dabo has brushed aside an online troll who tried to ruin the Raith Rovers new boy’s birthday.

Questioning why supporters of former club Coventry City were passing on best wishes to Dabo as he turned 29, one fan tried to wind up the defender.

Self-proclaimed ‘foul-mouthed YouTube partner’ Deez Games referred back to Dabo infamously missing the vital penalty in Coventry’s Championship play-off against Luton Town last year.

He said on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Doesn’t play for us. Wasn’t great when he did. Isn’t a legend.”

And then added the unfounded accusation: “Purposely missed the penalty because he was told weeks before he wasn’t being kept on.”

The original post appears to have since been removed, but elicited an outpouring of support from Sky Blues fans.

And it also brought a classy response from Dabo, who signed a short-term deal with Raith last month and made his debut in the 1-0 victory that ended Falkirk’s 43-game unbeaten run.

The former Chelsea trainee replied: “I’ll give you the time of day ‘cos I’m in a good mood.

‘Online propoganda’

“Firstly, don’t believe all the propaganda posted online. I love the club still and they were and are still great to me.

“Concentrate on growing your YouTube channel instead of posting bull***. Peace and love.”

Dabo spent four years at Coventry, helping them to win League One in his first season as well as scooping the club’s player of the year award and a place in the division’s team of the season.

However, he suffered racist abuse after missing the Wembley penalty that dashed City’s dreams of reaching the Premier League.

The attacking full-back was then freed by the Midlands club and spent last season with Forest Green Rovers before leaving in the summer in the wake of relegation.

