Raith Rovers star Fankaty Dabo offers classy response to online troll

Fankaty Dabo has brushed aside an online troll who tried to ruin the Raith Rovers new boy’s birthday.

Questioning why supporters of former club Coventry City were passing on best wishes to Dabo as he turned 29, one fan tried to wind up the defender.

Self-proclaimed ‘foul-mouthed YouTube partner’ Deez Games referred back to Dabo infamously missing the vital penalty in Coventry’s Championship play-off against Luton Town last year.

He said on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Doesn’t play for us. Wasn’t great when he did. Isn’t a legend.”

And then added the unfounded accusation: “Purposely missed the penalty because he was told weeks before he wasn’t being kept on.”

The original post appears to have since been removed, but elicited an outpouring of support from Sky Blues fans.

And it also brought a classy response from Dabo, who signed a short-term deal with Raith last month and made his debut in the 1-0 victory that ended Falkirk’s 43-game unbeaten run.

The former Chelsea trainee replied: “I’ll give you the time of day ‘cos I’m in a good mood.

‘Online propoganda’

“Firstly, don’t believe all the propaganda posted online. I love the club still and they were and are still great to me.

“Concentrate on growing your YouTube channel instead of posting bull***. Peace and love.”

Dabo spent four years at Coventry, helping them to win League One in his first season as well as scooping the club’s player of the year award and a place in the division’s team of the season.

However, he suffered racist abuse after missing the Wembley penalty that dashed City’s dreams of reaching the Premier League.

The attacking full-back was then freed by the Midlands club and spent last season with Forest Green Rovers before leaving in the summer in the wake of relegation.