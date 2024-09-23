Raith Rovers sign ex-Chelsea and Coventry City defender Fankaty Dabo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers sign ex-Chelsea and Coventry City defender Fankaty Dabo

The 28-year-old is the Stark's Park side's second new recruit since the appointment of new boss Neill Collins.

By Iain Collin
New signing Fankaty Dabo holds up a Raith Rovers scarf.
New Raith Rovers signing Fankaty Dabo. Image: Capture Through The Lens Photography / RRFC.

Neill Collins has hailed Fankaty Dabo’s pace and power after making the former Chelsea youngster his second signing for Raith Rovers.

Dabo was out of contract after departing Forest Green Rovers at the end of last season and has penned an initial short-term deal through to January.

After kicking off his career at Chelsea, where he had spells on loan at Swindon Town, Vitesse and Sparta Rotterdam, the full-back joined Coventry City in 2019.

New Raith Rovers signing Fankaty Dabo at Stark's Park.
Fankaty Dabo has signed an initial short-term deal with Raith Rovers. Image: Capture Through The Lens Photography / RRFC.

The 28-year-old made over 130 appearances for The Sky Blues before being freed after missing the crucial penalty in the defeat to Luton Town in the Championship play-off final in May last year.

The former England U/20 cap was subsequently subjected to racist abuse.

He then made the switch to Forest Green and spent last season with the League Two side, but again hit the headlines after manager Troy Deeney publicly criticised his performance.

It was an outburst branded “disgraceful” by BBC pundit and former Celtic striker Chris Sutton.

‘A key role’

Collins, who welcomed the loan arrival of Hearts winger Finlay Pollock last week, is now convinced Dabo can bring dynamism to Raith.

He said: “Fankaty has played a key role in a very strong Coventry City side only a year ago.

“His physical attributes of pace and power will add another dimension to our squad and I’m sure the fans will enjoy watching his impact in the final third.

“We are delighted that Fankaty has made the decision to join us at Stark’s Park.”

Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins.
Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Dabo arrives in Kirkcaldy with Europa League experience following his time with Vitesse in the Netherlands in season 2017/18.

He also spent three successive seasons in the English Championship with Coventry until his departure from the Midlands club 16 months ago.

Dabo commented: “I’m delighted to be here and looking forward to getting back to playing and enjoying my football again.

“I’ve had a great first day with the boys and I can’t wait to get properly started.”

Conversation