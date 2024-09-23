Raith Rovers sign ex-Chelsea and Coventry City defender Fankaty Dabo

Neill Collins has hailed Fankaty Dabo’s pace and power after making the former Chelsea youngster his second signing for Raith Rovers.

Dabo was out of contract after departing Forest Green Rovers at the end of last season and has penned an initial short-term deal through to January.

After kicking off his career at Chelsea, where he had spells on loan at Swindon Town, Vitesse and Sparta Rotterdam, the full-back joined Coventry City in 2019.

The 28-year-old made over 130 appearances for The Sky Blues before being freed after missing the crucial penalty in the defeat to Luton Town in the Championship play-off final in May last year.

The former England U/20 cap was subsequently subjected to racist abuse.

He then made the switch to Forest Green and spent last season with the League Two side, but again hit the headlines after manager Troy Deeney publicly criticised his performance.

It was an outburst branded “disgraceful” by BBC pundit and former Celtic striker Chris Sutton.

‘A key role’

Collins, who welcomed the loan arrival of Hearts winger Finlay Pollock last week, is now convinced Dabo can bring dynamism to Raith.

He said: “Fankaty has played a key role in a very strong Coventry City side only a year ago.

“His physical attributes of pace and power will add another dimension to our squad and I’m sure the fans will enjoy watching his impact in the final third.

“We are delighted that Fankaty has made the decision to join us at Stark’s Park.”

Dabo arrives in Kirkcaldy with Europa League experience following his time with Vitesse in the Netherlands in season 2017/18.

He also spent three successive seasons in the English Championship with Coventry until his departure from the Midlands club 16 months ago.

Dabo commented: “I’m delighted to be here and looking forward to getting back to playing and enjoying my football again.

“I’ve had a great first day with the boys and I can’t wait to get properly started.”