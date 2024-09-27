Dundee Best pictures as Dundee Design Festival transforms former Michelin factory The festival, which runs until Sunday, features free exhibitions, workshops, talks and events. The Dundee Design Festival is a vibrant celebration of creativity and innovation, showcasing a diverse range of design disciplines, interactive installations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Laura Devlin & Katherine Ferries September 27 2024, 8:00pm September 27 2024, 8:00pm Share Best pictures as Dundee Design Festival transforms former Michelin factory Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5091643/best-pictures-dundee-design-festival/ Copy Link 0 comment The former Michelin factory has been transformed into an artistic hub as it becomes home to the Dundee Design Festival. Over 180 designers have come to the city for the largest celebration of contemporary Scottish design. Curated by Dr Stacey Hunter, the festival makes use of 10,000 sq. metres in the former tyre factory to create free exhibitions, workshops, talks and events. Welcoming visitors of all ages, the festival theme of ‘multiplicity’ spotlights the ways design plays a role in our lives. This includes ten installations such as a fabric maze, customisable uniforms, Tiny Home interior ideas and FRAMEWORK, an exhibition providing a snapshot of Scottish design. This year’s festival is the fifth time it has taken place and marks the 10th anniversary of Dundee being the only UNESCO City of Design. The Dundee Design festival runs until 6pm Sunday. Our photographer Steve Brown went along to capture the action. Leo Duncan (15) from Monifieth High School with his stencil design at Dundee Design Festival. Jan Macdonald and Moira Moonlight from Dundee/Broughty Ferry enjoy the Hairy Beastie design at Dundee Design Festival. Jasa and Qian Yin enjoy the designs Street Pixel installation with Designer Malath Abbas and son Eben. Andy Brown from Glasgow and his son ‘Moss’ (2) make velcro designs. Designer Linsey McIntosh and Gary Kennedy of Kennedy Twaddle Architectural Practice at Dundee Design Festival. Aedan Cairney (2) from Aberdeen enjoys the Street Pixel installation. Jessica Robinson (19) from Dundee looks at the glass design from Juli Bolanos-Durman called “Second Lives – Still Life” at the Dundee Design Festival. Janette Gray and Ian Carmichael from Broughty Ferry enjoy looking at the jewellery that is designed. Amber Abeson (10) from Glebelands Primary School looking at the chair designs. Owen O’Leary speaks to Amber Abeson about the chair designs. A woman looks at one of the designs at the Dundee Design Festival. There is always time to learn at the Dundee Design Festival. Designer Aubin Stewart of Materials Matter from Aberdeen looks over her designs. Primary 6 Children from Glebelands Primary enjoy the installations at the Dundee Design Festival. Visitors at Dundee Design Festival enjoy looking over the pieces on display. Designer Camillo Atlas from Germany with his clock design. Designer Camillo Atlas with his book end designs. Visitors enjoy the Dundee Design Festival. The Dundee Design Festival runs until 6pm Sunday. Bespoke camper designs Bespoke camper designs with visitors Amy Sutherland (25) and Sofia Hume (19) from Dundee Moss (2) loves the velcro designs at the Dundee Design Festival. Francesca Tride and Andy Brown from Glasgow share a moment of laughter while playing with velcro designs at the Dundee Design Festival. Designer Malath Abbas and his son Eben interact with the vibrant Street Pixel installation at the Dundee Design Festival. Performer Zoe showcases one of the striking Challenging Uniformity designs by Gabrielle Marcella at the Dundee Design Festival. The Hairy Beastie design at Dundee Design Festival. Jan Macdonald and Moira Moonlight from Dundee and Broughty Ferry admire the playful Hairy Beastie design at the Dundee Design Festival. Visitors pause to admire the innovative and creative designs on display at the Dundee Design Festival. The Biophilic Studio at the Dundee Design Festival Sam Edmond from Dundee admiring the creative designs on display at the Dundee Design Festival. Visitors are captivated by the diverse and imaginative designs on display at the Dundee Design Festival. Dad Jack, along with Aedan Cairney (2) and Mum Karla from Aberdeen, enjoy the interactive Street Pixel installation Visitors engage with and admire the creative designs showcased at the Dundee Design Festival. Designer Malath Abbas and his son Eben explore the interactive Street Pixel installation at the Dundee Design Festival. Visitors marvel at the large and imaginative sandwich designs on display at the Dundee Design Festival. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
