Best pictures as Dundee Design Festival transforms former Michelin factory

The former Michelin factory has been transformed into an artistic hub as it becomes home to the Dundee Design Festival.

Over 180 designers have come to the city for the largest celebration of contemporary Scottish design.

Curated by Dr Stacey Hunter, the festival makes use of 10,000 sq. metres in the former tyre factory to create free exhibitions, workshops, talks and events.

Welcoming visitors of all ages, the festival theme of ‘multiplicity’ spotlights the ways design plays a role in our lives.

This includes ten installations such as a fabric maze, customisable uniforms, Tiny Home interior ideas and FRAMEWORK, an exhibition providing a snapshot of Scottish design.

This year’s festival is the fifth time it has taken place and marks the 10th anniversary of Dundee being the only UNESCO City of Design.

The Dundee Design festival runs until 6pm Sunday.

Our photographer Steve Brown went along to capture the action.