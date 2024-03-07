New £1m play area approved as part of ambitious Glenrothes park improvements

A new £1 million play area has been approved as part of ambitious plans for Riverside Park in Glenrothes.

A fully accessible pump track capable of hosting international competitions is also on the cards.

And new footpaths, better lighting and improved car parks are all part of a £5m upgrade of the popular town centre park.

The programme of improvements was drawn up following the award of UK Government Levelling-Up funding last year.

And councillors have now given the go-ahead for work to begin.

The aim is to develop the park into a “must visit” destination for tourists as well as residents.

‘A place we can all be proud of’

The project was identified as part of the wider Glenrothes Town Centre Masterplan, aimed at encouraging more people to visit the area.

And Glenrothes councillor Altany Craik says the grant will help the park realise its true potential.

“We’ve worked with Friends of Riverside Park in the design and delivery of this project to build on the strengths and ambitions of people in the area,” he said.

“The park’s regeneration will allow a greater number of people to have full use of its facilities, which can only be a good thing.

“We want to make sure Riverside Park is a place we can all be proud of for generations to come.”

Pond works to improve environmental quality and sustainability have already begun.

And it is hoped they will be finished by Christmas.

Glenrothes park improvements to begin soon

Fife Council was awarded £19.41m in Levelling-Up funding for its River Leven Regeneration Programme.

Of that, £4.98m was allocated to Riverside Park.

Mr Craik added: “Our successful Levelling-Up funding bid not only provides a great opportunity to regenerate, upgrade and improve Riverside Park, but it also helps us minimise annual maintenance requirements for several years.”

Construction work will take place throughout 2024 and into early 2025.

There will be regular updates provided for users of the park and the Glenrothes community.