Perthshire OAP struggling for care after Home Office snubs visas for 14 overseas workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Perthshire OAP struggling for care after Home Office snubs visas for 14 overseas workers

A Perth care firm had its application to employ 14 foreign workers rejected - forcing one Scone man's care package to be reduced.

By Alasdair Clark
Perthshire man Colin and Wendy Howe at home in Scone. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Colin and Wendy Howe at home in Scone. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A Perthshire man is struggling for care after the Home Office refused to allow a local firm to continue employing foreign workers.

Kippen Care Services, based in the Fair City, had its application to sponsor 14 overseas workers snubbed, meaning it can no longer continue their employment.

The sudden loss of staff has forced the company to reduce the service it can provide for many locals in need of care. The council reduced or withdrew their care package completely.

As a result, Scone resident Colin Howe will no longer receive visits from a carer in the morning, leaving him unable to shower or dress until one can visit at midday.

The 75-year-old’s wife, Wendy, a former nurse, told The Courier she fears the UK Government policy will hit the NHS because hospitals struggle to discharge people home without appropriate social care in place.

Perthshire man care package
Wendy Howe fears the wider impact beyond her husband. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Ms Howe said: “Kippen has provided care in a manner that fitted with my husband’s needs and allowed him to have a good quality of life within the constraints of his illness, but with the new timetable that’s been suggested, he would not shower or dress until a carer arrives at midday, never mind the fact that all morning activities would be stopped.

“With the continued demand on care services with an ageing population, why is the government denying these valuable overseas workers their visas?

“Scotland will lose these valuable, trained people who already have the skills and want to work.”

Local MP Pete Wishart fears the UK Government crackdown on visas for foreign care workers will prompt an exodus of care staff nationwide.

Tories accused of immigration election ploy

The government recently announced a ban on care workers for overseas bringing dependents with them if they move to the UK.

Mr Wishart said: “There can be no doubt that the UK Government is using this bogus reasoning to mask the fact that they are desperately trying to bring immigration numbers down, at whatever cost, in order to appease their voter base in advance of the looming general election.

Perthshire MP Pete Wishart
Perthshire MP Pete Wishart MP. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“The care sector is already on its knees due to acute staffing shortages, largely due to Brexit and years of systemic underfunding of the NHS, and we know that overseas staff play a critical role in helping to fill those shortages.

“Against this backdrop, refusing these visas amounts to a calculated assault on our vulnerable care sector whilst it grapples with unprecedented pressures, all in the name of political gain.”

A Home Office spokesman told The Courier that it made decisions based on “evidence”.

Home Office response rubbished

“Where there are concerns about a sponsor’s ability to provide guaranteed work, it is only right that an application is rejected to safeguard migrant welfare,” the spokesman said.

“The UK Government is committed to an adult social care workforce where people feel supported, recognised and there are opportunities to develop and progress.”

But Mr Wishart rubbished this response, pointing out that Kippen had  provided “ample evidence” to show they offer staff full-time contracts, and that there is a total of over 1,800 hours in unmet care need across Perth and Kinross.

Kippen says around a third of its workforce are from overseas, and a considerable number have visas set to expire in May.

If their applications for renewal are refused, the firm fear the situation for locals dependent on their support will only worsen.

Arthur McLean, director of Kippen Care Services, said: “Unfortunately, the staff for whom Kippen sought certificates of sponsorship have been forced to seek alternative employment, significantly impacting the residents of Perth and Kinross who have lost their dedicated carers.

“The local authority is now struggling to find alternative care providers with the capacity to accommodate these stranded care packages.

“This situation is expected to worsen as more migrant staff are compelled to leave Kippen’s employment as they approach the expiry date of their visas.”

More from Scottish politics

Jeremy Hunt unveiled his autumn budget. Image: Shutterstock.
Chancellor brands Scottish oil and gas industry 'losers' in his own budget
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross speaking during the Scottish Conservative party conference at the Event Complex Aberdeen. Picture date: Saturday March 2, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Tories Election. Photo credit should read: Michal Wachucik/PA Wire
Red-faced Tory leader Douglas Ross hung out to dry as windfall tax extension announced
Humza Yousaf and Rishi Sunak lead the Scottish and UK governments. Image: DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Budget blues and climate crisis: 'The penny hasn't dropped with…
Willie Rennie North East Fife MSP
VIDEO: Fife MSP Willie Rennie told off for swearing in parliament
Morrison's Academy in Crieff. Image: Google
Pupils at exclusive Perthshire private school suffered 'mass beatings' and sexual abuse
Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla
NADIA EL-NAKLA: I'm a victim of far-right abuse - Rishi Sunak's MPs are part…
24
MP George Galloway. Image: Supplied
Labour MP warns Dundee's George Galloway will 'make a circus of himself' at Westminster
Torness nuclear power station.
UK nuclear minister says Scotland missing out on cheaper bills and 'huge' investment
2
Dundee-born politician George Galloway
Dundee comeback king George Galloway proves he's man with nine lives after Rochdale upset
2
Transgender prisoner Tiffany Scott died after becoming unwell at HMP Grampian (Alamy/PA)
Death of transgender prisoner Tiffany Scott treated as ‘unexplained’ by police

Conversation