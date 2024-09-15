Is Dunfermline’s Fife derby victory over Raith Rovers a sign of better times to come?

Celebrations have been thin on the ground for Dunfermline so far this season but Friday night’s derby victory over Raith Rovers was certainly one to be enjoyed.

Second-half goals from Ewan Otoo and David Wotherspoon downed the Pars’ rivals, who had been reduced to 10 men by Euan Murray’s red card after just 15 minutes.

That the three points lifted James McPake’s side off the bottom of the Championship, and sent their neighbours to the basement in their place, made it an even better night for the Fifers.

Courier Sport picks out a a few of the talking points from a feisty affair at East End Park.

Derby delight

The pleasure and pain of winning and losing is always amplified in derby matches.

With local bragging rights on the line, victory tastes all the sweeter against your rivals.

But when it arrests a dire run of previous results it also comes as something of a relief.

Dunfermline went into Friday night’s encounter having lost five in a row in the fixture and without a victory in all six meetings last season.

In fact, the Pars had enjoyed that winning feeling over Raith in just one of their last 13 clashes.

After a creditable draw against Ayr United in the league and a satisfying 2-0 victory over East Fife in the SPFL Trust Trophy, the victory also backed up the feeling that the East End Park men are on an upward trajectory.

It was not pretty at times, and the crucial opening goal from Otoo came with a massive slice of luck courtesy of a wicket deflection off Paul Hanlon’s attempted block.

But the hope will be that a first league success of a hitherto difficult campaign will be a sign of things to come.

New signings come good

Dunfermline boss James McPake has been limited in the signings he has been able to make this summer due to financial constraints.

However, the ones he has made all made a significant impact against Raith.

Turning Chris Kane’s loan from St Johnstone into a permanent switch was one of the marquee moves made in the market during the close-season.

The striker has struggled for fitness but proved why the Pars were so desperate to hang onto him.

His pace and doggedness lured Euan Murray into his red-card challenge and he probably should have had a first-half goal when he glanced his header just wide.

But all over the pitch there were telling contributions from recent recruits.

Kieran Ngwenya had probably his best game for the club so far at left-back and on-loan Birmingham City defender Tommy Fogarty was composed in a frenetic affair.

Keeper Tobi Oluwayemi had little to do but was assured, particularly with the ball at his feet, and substitute Josh Cooper claimed an assist for Wotherspoon’s wonderful second that effectively clinched victory.

It was proof that, given the opportunity, McPake can spend wisely and strengthen his squad.

A blend of youth and experience

One of the stand-out performers in a maelstrom of malevolence was Dunfermline defender Sam Young.

Young by name and young by nature, the 18-year-old was chosen ahead of Sam Fisher and Rhys Breen to accompany 20-year-old Fogarty at the heart of the home defence.

With 21-year-old Ngwenya at left-back and Aaron Comrie on the right, the rearguard had an average age of just 21.5.

Anchoring the midfield, the Pars had 22-year-old Otoo and 23-year-old stand-in skipper Chris Hamilton.

With Kane Ritchie-Hosler celebrating his 22nd birthday on the day of the game and Lewis McCann also only 23, the youthful nature of the East End Park side is clear.

That’s what makes the presence of the likes of Kane and Wotherspoon, as well as substitutes Craig Wighton and Joe Chalmers, and Benedictus when fit, all the more critical.

If McPake can get the right blend of youth and experience then things could be looking up for the Pars.