Emergency services at two-vehicle crash A9 at Auchterarder

Emergency services were at a two-vehicle crash on the A9 at Auchterarder.

The crash happened just after noon on Sunday.

The northbound road was closed for around an hour and a half but has since re-opened.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances to the scene.

It is not yet known if there are any casualties.

A spokesperson for SFRS said: “We got reports of a two-vehicle crash on the A9 at Auchterarder at 12.04pm.

“We sent two appliances from Auchterarder and Crieff at the scene.

“We have no further details at this stage.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.55am on Sunday police were called to a two-vehicle road crash northbound on the A9 at Auchterarder.

“Traffic was diverted via Auchterarder.

“Emergency services were at the scene and enquiries are continuing.”

Emergency services are also at a collision on the A9 at Pitlochry.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

