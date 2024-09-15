Best pictures as thousands attend Pitlochry Highland Games

Pitlochry Highland Games has proved a hit yet again after thousands turned out to watch the event on Saturday.

The town’s games have been held annually since 1852.

And this weekend locals and visitors were treated to another full programme of entertainment at Pitlochry’s Recreation Ground.

It’s organised by a team of volunteers led by Pitlochry Highland Games Chieftain Charles Butter.

The event – which starts with the annual pipes and drums through the town’s main street – includes pipe band competitions, Highland dancing, track events and tossing the caber.

Marieke McBean was there to capture the best moments for The Courier.