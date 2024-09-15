Dundee flat tenant with chronic lung disease has had enough of black-mould bedroom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee flat tenant with chronic lung disease has had enough of black-mould bedroom

Lisa fears the condition of her home will make her health problems even worse.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Dundee woman living with black mould
Lisa Park with the black mould in her bedroom. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Dundee woman living with black mould in her city flat says she fears for her health.

Lisa Park, 50, who stays in the Coldside area, says her health has deteriorated badly in recent months and she is worried the black mould in her bedroom is playing a part.

She says that after months of breathing issues she was diagnosed two weeks ago with COPD.

Lisa is now worried that if her private landlords don’t address the black mould in her bedroom her condition will get worse.

‘I’m worried about the mould affecting my health’

Lisa said: “I moved to this flat two years go and I really like it.

“However, I have had problems with my gas central heating boiler and it is currently switched off.

“Since the heavy rains last October there have been damp issues in my bedroom and since then the black mould has appeared on my bedroom wall.

black mould dundee flat
Black mould in Lisa’s bedroom. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“This is the only room I can sleep in and I’m really concerned how the mould will affect my health.

“I have had all sorts of chest and breathing issues since last year and have to regularly use an inhaler and take medication.

“Two weeks ago I was diagnosed with COPD and I now struggle to breath, even climbing the stairs to my first floor flat.

Lisa feels she should highlight her black mould concerns to make others aware

“I have told my landlord about it but I am still waiting for something to be done.

“And I don’t want to have to go into another winter with the mould still there during the bad weather.

“I’m going to try to get a council flat but that could take ages.

“In the meantime my health is suffering.

black mould dundee flat
Lisa has been diagnosed with COPD and uses inhalers and needs medication. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I decided to speak out because I’m probably not the only person living with black mould.

“I wanted the issue to be highlighted to make others aware.”

A spokesperson for Baker Bradley, who Lisa rents her flat from, said they would look into the problems now they are aware of them.

They said: “Lisa did not tell us about this issue.

“We now know and will take steps to fix the central heating boiler issues.

“Once the wall has dried out we will also do what we can about the black mould in the bedroom.”

