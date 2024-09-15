Dundee flat tenant with chronic lung disease has had enough of black-mould bedroom

A Dundee woman living with black mould in her city flat says she fears for her health.

Lisa Park, 50, who stays in the Coldside area, says her health has deteriorated badly in recent months and she is worried the black mould in her bedroom is playing a part.

She says that after months of breathing issues she was diagnosed two weeks ago with COPD.

Lisa is now worried that if her private landlords don’t address the black mould in her bedroom her condition will get worse.

‘I’m worried about the mould affecting my health’

Lisa said: “I moved to this flat two years go and I really like it.

“However, I have had problems with my gas central heating boiler and it is currently switched off.

“Since the heavy rains last October there have been damp issues in my bedroom and since then the black mould has appeared on my bedroom wall.

“This is the only room I can sleep in and I’m really concerned how the mould will affect my health.

“I have had all sorts of chest and breathing issues since last year and have to regularly use an inhaler and take medication.

“Two weeks ago I was diagnosed with COPD and I now struggle to breath, even climbing the stairs to my first floor flat.

Lisa feels she should highlight her black mould concerns to make others aware

“I have told my landlord about it but I am still waiting for something to be done.

“And I don’t want to have to go into another winter with the mould still there during the bad weather.

“I’m going to try to get a council flat but that could take ages.

“In the meantime my health is suffering.

“I decided to speak out because I’m probably not the only person living with black mould.

“I wanted the issue to be highlighted to make others aware.”

A spokesperson for Baker Bradley, who Lisa rents her flat from, said they would look into the problems now they are aware of them.

They said: “Lisa did not tell us about this issue.

“We now know and will take steps to fix the central heating boiler issues.

“Once the wall has dried out we will also do what we can about the black mould in the bedroom.”