£10m Home Bargains plan for Dunfermline rejected by councillors – here’s why

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

£10m Home Bargains plan for Dunfermline rejected by councillors – here’s why

By Ben MacDonald
September 21 2022, 6.26pm Updated: September 21 2022, 7.33pm
Plans to build a Home Bargains at Dunlin Drive have been rejected.
Plans to build a Home Bargains at Dunlin Drive have been rejected.

A £10 million plan for a new Home Bargains store in Dunfermline that attracted dozens of objections from locals has been rejected by councillors.

TJ Morris lodged proposals for the new shop and garden centre on empty land on Dunlin Drive in Duloch – opposite Pittsburgh Road – with the creation of up to 50 jobs.

The firm claimed the investment would create a “vibrant destination” for the community.

But the planning application drew 173 objections from residents who raised concerns including increased traffic congestion, reduced privacy and a lack of demand for more retail in the area.

A total of 30 letters of support were lodged over the plans.

Concerns over Home Bargains plan for Dunfermline

At a meeting on Wednesday, Fife Council service manager Mary Stewart presented the proposals to councillors – and urged them to turn the plans down.

She told elected members that the council’s independent retail advisor deemed there was no shortfall in retail provision in the area.

Ms Stewart also argued that the design of the building – along with its 129-space car park and a 3m fence – would be out of keeping with the surrounding homes.

Councillor James Calder questioned why previous retail proposals for the site had been approved, even if they never went ahead.

Councillor James Calder

Ms Stewart said: “The previous permissions provided for local community-based facilities which included a number of small retail units designed to serve the locality in the form of a local neighbourhood centre.”

“They would largely be expected to serve [people within] a 20-minute walking distance.”

Pushed by Councillor Dave Dempsey on why the location was an issue, Ms Stewart said: “We have a sequential test which favours existing town centres and retail locations.

“Members will be aware that there are alternative sites in the immediate vicinity.”

The West and Central Area Planning Committee voted to unanimously reject the plans.

Speaking after the meeting, Dunfermline Central councillor Aude Boubaker-Calder called it a “common-sense decision”.

Home Bargains told to ‘take stock’ of decision

She said: “A residential area is not the right area and, as mentioned in the papers, plenty of city centre and retail park locations are already available for this kind of business.

“The wide-scale public opposition is testament to this unsuitability.

“I hope companies such as Home Bargains take stock – we have a great city centre and retail park and I would encourage all businesses to use the facilities there to invest in.”

TJ Morris has been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 22092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 21/09/2022
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans
Jean Wilson is urging others to be aware of the symptoms of lymphoma.
'Don't be fobbed off if you have symptoms': Bruise on Fife mum's arm led…
0
Police say the man has been found.
Fife Pensioner missing from Cardenden traced 'safe and well'
the colly cafe
Too Good To Go: Was my 1.5 hour round trip to The Colly Cafe…
0
Why are some Scottish MPs not swearing allegiance to the new King?
A new cycling festival is taking place in Fife.
Details of new Fife cycling festival revealed - including stunt team display
0
An RAF Typhoon shown flying over Tayside and Fife from Flightradar24 data on Wednesday.
Why military jets are circling skies above Tayside and Fife
0
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife man accused of attempted murder with a meat cleaver
Fife kerb
Why 'dogged' Fife stroke survivor will not accept dodgy dropped kerbs
0
Steven Brown says the APAP machine he uses during sleep has changed his life.
Fifer Steven stopped breathing 149 times a night before he was diagnosed with sleep…
3

More from The Courier

Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer Picture shows; Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2022
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Gayle's red Audi after being washed down the street.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 22092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 21/09/2022
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans
Why will the Stone of Destiny be used in King Charles III coronation

Editor's Picks