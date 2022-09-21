£10m Home Bargains plan for Dunfermline rejected by councillors – here’s why

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A £10 million plan for a new Home Bargains store in Dunfermline that attracted dozens of objections from locals has been rejected by councillors.

TJ Morris lodged proposals for the new shop and garden centre on empty land on Dunlin Drive in Duloch – opposite Pittsburgh Road – with the creation of up to 50 jobs.

The firm claimed the investment would create a “vibrant destination” for the community.

But the planning application drew 173 objections from residents who raised concerns including increased traffic congestion, reduced privacy and a lack of demand for more retail in the area.

A total of 30 letters of support were lodged over the plans.

Concerns over Home Bargains plan for Dunfermline

At a meeting on Wednesday, Fife Council service manager Mary Stewart presented the proposals to councillors – and urged them to turn the plans down.

She told elected members that the council’s independent retail advisor deemed there was no shortfall in retail provision in the area.

Ms Stewart also argued that the design of the building – along with its 129-space car park and a 3m fence – would be out of keeping with the surrounding homes.

Councillor James Calder questioned why previous retail proposals for the site had been approved, even if they never went ahead.

Ms Stewart said: “The previous permissions provided for local community-based facilities which included a number of small retail units designed to serve the locality in the form of a local neighbourhood centre.”

“They would largely be expected to serve [people within] a 20-minute walking distance.”

Pushed by Councillor Dave Dempsey on why the location was an issue, Ms Stewart said: “We have a sequential test which favours existing town centres and retail locations.

“Members will be aware that there are alternative sites in the immediate vicinity.”

The West and Central Area Planning Committee voted to unanimously reject the plans.

Speaking after the meeting, Dunfermline Central councillor Aude Boubaker-Calder called it a “common-sense decision”.

Home Bargains told to ‘take stock’ of decision

She said: “A residential area is not the right area and, as mentioned in the papers, plenty of city centre and retail park locations are already available for this kind of business.

“The wide-scale public opposition is testament to this unsuitability.

“I hope companies such as Home Bargains take stock – we have a great city centre and retail park and I would encourage all businesses to use the facilities there to invest in.”

TJ Morris has been contacted for comment.