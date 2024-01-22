Angus bottom of Scotland’s pothole payout league – but near top for pavement compensation claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus bottom of Scotland’s pothole payout league – but near top for pavement compensation claims

Angus Council paid out almost £150,000 after someone came to grief on a crumbling Arbroath pavement.

By Graham Brown
The scene after one woman's car hit an Angus pothole. A blue car has no front nearside tyre.
The scene after one woman's car hit an Angus pothole. Image: Mark Hooghiemstra

Angus is near the bottom of Scotland’s pothole payout league in recent years – but one of the table toppers for compensation claims from pavement trips and falls.

Freedom of Information data has revealed that, since 2020, Angus drivers have been successful with only £5,013 worth of pothole claims.

The figure is a fraction of what other councils have coughed up.

In neighbouring Perth and Kinross, the three-year total was more than £75k.

Dumfries and Galloway topped the table at more than £622,000.

But the low level of Angus pothole compensation is dwarfed by the claim total for injuries caused by the district’s dodgy pavements.

Between 2020 and 2023 it settled cases worth more than £206,000.

And a single Arbroath payout in 2020/21 accounted for almost £150k of that total.

Only Glasgow, at more than £1m, was higher in the list of 17 council which responded to the FOI request.

The council encourages drivers to report potholes through its website so they can be promptly dealt with.

B-road troublespots

The FOI figures also reveal the area’s pothole hotspots.

The highest payout for each year was:

  • 2020/21 – B9113 Forfar to Montrose road
  • 2021/22 – B978 Kellas road
  • 2022/23 – East High Street, Forfar
  • 2023/24 (to date) – U395 Kinnordy

The highest pavement claims related to Arbroath in 2020/21 and 22/23, with information not available for the other years.

Angus Council potholes and an ‘eye-watering’ figure

North East Scottish Conservative Tess White said: “Angus drivers know how badly local roads have deteriorated in recent years.

“The money paid out to pedestrians, motorists and cyclists by the council would have been better spent on repairing potholes.

A rural road in Angus with a cone sitting inside a big, water-filled pothole
Angus Council encourages drivers to report potholes through the authority’s website. Image: Supplied

“That 2021 figure alone is eye-watering.

“Years of SNP cuts mean the council doesn’t have the resources to keep up with road maintenance.

“That has led to a backlog in repairs, and more and more insurance payouts – for the lucky few who manage to make a claim in the first place.”

Payouts in other parts of Tayside and Fife

Perth and Kinross paid out £76,699 for pothole damage over the same period.

The highest figure in any single year – £37,247 – related to the A93.

And in 2020/21, the authority paid out £72,910 in footpath compensation claims – including £30,718 for Perth.

Other years were not recorded.

In Fife the pothole total since 2020/21 is £55,540.

The highest single claim was £10,000 in 2022/23 for damage to a vehcile on the A823.

Pavement compensation claims for the same period has totalled £48,165.

A Kirkcaldy injury in 2020/21 was the highest single award.

Dundee City Council data were not provided in the FOI.

