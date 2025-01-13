Fife motorist accuses private car park operator of ‘deliberately screwing everyone for fines’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife

Fife motorist accuses private car park operator of ‘deliberately screwing everyone for fines’

Jim Parker was charged £60 after overstaying his welcome at the Saltire Centre in Glenrothes.

By Claire Warrender
Estate agent Jim Parker outside his Leven office.
Estate agent Jim Parker was hit with a fine despite never leaving his car. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

An angry Fife motorist has accused a private parking firm of deliberately placing signs too high so they can “screw everyone for fines”.

Leven estate agent Jim Parker was sent a £60 parking charge after exceeding the maximum stay at the Saltire Centre in Glenrothes.

He stayed in the car while his family spent £300 on holiday clothes in Matalan on October 12.

Matalan in Glenrothes, where small signs outlining parking rules and charge are attached to lamp-posts
Small signs outlining parking rules are attached to lamp-posts at the Saltire Centre in Glenrothes. Image: Google.

And he said he had no idea he had broken any rules until the shock notice appeared through his letter box on Christmas Eve.

Signs attached to lamp-posts in the car park allow for two hours of free parking.

However, there is a £2 charge to stay any longer.

Jim said: “It was bucketing down with rain and visibility was really poor.

“I didn’t see any signs at all. I can’t be the only person this has happened to.

“The signs are up high and out of the line of sight.

“And that’s deliberate so they can screw everyone for fines.”

‘I didn’t even leave my car’

The Glenrothes car park is managed by NexusPark, which operates more than 1,200 sites across the UK

Nexus says enforcement is “part of a parking management strategy, ensuring our clients’ requirements are met and their customers are able to park easily”.

However, Jim said: “It sounds really aspirational but they’re relentless.

Jim Parker received a charge after parking at the Saltire Centre in Glenrothes.

“I didn’t even leave my car while my family spent hundreds of pounds at the site.

“They said they would reconsider the charge if I provided receipts.

“I did that but they still didn’t waive it.

“If I’d seen the signs, I would definitely have paid. Why would I not pay £2?”

Nexus cancelled the fine after The Courier contacted them for a response.

Glenrothes parking charge cancelled ‘as a gesture of goodwill’

A spokesperson said: “We’ve reviewed this case.

“The vehicle was on site for two hours and 38 minutes without payment, which led to the issuance of the charge.

“Clear signage on site outlines these terms.

“The driver appealed the charge but provided proof of spend only after the appeal had been rejected.

“However, as a gesture of goodwill, we have cancelled the charge on this occasion.”




