Fife motorist accuses private car park operator of ‘deliberately screwing everyone for fines’

An angry Fife motorist has accused a private parking firm of deliberately placing signs too high so they can “screw everyone for fines”.

Leven estate agent Jim Parker was sent a £60 parking charge after exceeding the maximum stay at the Saltire Centre in Glenrothes.

He stayed in the car while his family spent £300 on holiday clothes in Matalan on October 12.

And he said he had no idea he had broken any rules until the shock notice appeared through his letter box on Christmas Eve.

Signs attached to lamp-posts in the car park allow for two hours of free parking.

However, there is a £2 charge to stay any longer.

Jim said: “It was bucketing down with rain and visibility was really poor.

“I didn’t see any signs at all. I can’t be the only person this has happened to.

“The signs are up high and out of the line of sight.

“And that’s deliberate so they can screw everyone for fines.”

‘I didn’t even leave my car’

The Glenrothes car park is managed by NexusPark, which operates more than 1,200 sites across the UK

Nexus says enforcement is “part of a parking management strategy, ensuring our clients’ requirements are met and their customers are able to park easily”.

However, Jim said: “It sounds really aspirational but they’re relentless.

“I didn’t even leave my car while my family spent hundreds of pounds at the site.

“They said they would reconsider the charge if I provided receipts.

“I did that but they still didn’t waive it.

“If I’d seen the signs, I would definitely have paid. Why would I not pay £2?”

Nexus cancelled the fine after The Courier contacted them for a response.

Glenrothes parking charge cancelled ‘as a gesture of goodwill’

A spokesperson said: “We’ve reviewed this case.

“The vehicle was on site for two hours and 38 minutes without payment, which led to the issuance of the charge.

“Clear signage on site outlines these terms.

“The driver appealed the charge but provided proof of spend only after the appeal had been rejected.

“However, as a gesture of goodwill, we have cancelled the charge on this occasion.”