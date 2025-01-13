New Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson ‘proud’ of Aberdeen record as he talks European group stages and cup final run

Barry Robson packed a lot into his time as Aberdeen manager – and reckons Raith Rovers can now benefit.

The 46-year-old looks back with pride at his achievements in the space of 12 months at the helm at Pittodrie.

Placed in caretaker charge after Jim Goodwin’s departure in January 2023, Robson was subsequently handed the reins for the remainder of the season.

After clinching third in the Premiership with a run of seven straight victories, the former Dundee United and Celtic midfielder then landed the post on a permanent basis.

Juggling the difficulties of playing group stage European football for the first time in 16 years, Robson’s side struggled for consistency the following season.

But the Dons still made it to the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers, losing narrowly 1-0, and also earned UEFA Conference League draws with HJK Helsinki (twice) and PAOK as well as a memorable 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie.

Ultimately, with the team sitting eighth in the top-flight table, Robson paid with his job in January last year.

However, the new Raith boss insists he is satisfied with the majority of his time with the Dons – whilst ensuring he learns lessons to make his return to the dugout with Rovers a successful one.

“The European stuff was really good,” he said when asked to reflect on his Aberdeen stint. “I’m proud of the work we did in there, it was really good.

“And we were fighting in the cup and in the cup final against Rangers, so we were fighting on all fronts right through ’til Christmas.

‘It doesn’t look bad, does it?’

“So, there was a lot of good stuff done. But you obviously learn from your mistakes as well.

“But if you look at the year I was there, you get to the group stage of Europe for the first time in 16 years and I was in a cup final. So it doesn’t look bad, does it? It looks very good.

“With all the challenges that we had thrown in behind that.

“But it was a brilliant experience. I’m proud, as I said, of the work we did.”

Robson, who began his coaching life with the youths at Aberdeen, spent a year out of work before landing the job as successor to Neill Collins at Raith.

“I think it’s all there for everybody to see,” he added on his Aberdeen record. “We took in some good players and the fans were really excited. We got six points in Europe and we were in the hardest group.

“But, listen, I loved it. I was travelling all over Europe. There’s not a lot of managers out there that’s had that experience in Europe, to manage in group stages of European football.

“I’ve got that experience for me now. I’ve managed in a cup final, I’ve managed to get a team into third [place in the Premiership].

“So, good experiences, and there was loads of things that we learned.

“But the most important thing for me is Raith Rovers and we’re ready to see if we can start getting ourselves up the table here.”