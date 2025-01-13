New Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson ‘proud’ of Aberdeen record as he talks European group stages and cup final run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson ‘proud’ of Aberdeen record as he talks European group stages and cup final run

The former Dundee United midfielder has been reflecting on his stint in charge at Pittodrie.

New Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson.
New Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Barry Robson packed a lot into his time as Aberdeen manager – and reckons Raith Rovers can now benefit.

The 46-year-old looks back with pride at his achievements in the space of 12 months at the helm at Pittodrie.

Placed in caretaker charge after Jim Goodwin’s departure in January 2023, Robson was subsequently handed the reins for the remainder of the season.

After clinching third in the Premiership with a run of seven straight victories, the former Dundee United and Celtic midfielder then landed the post on a permanent basis.

Juggling the difficulties of playing group stage European football for the first time in 16 years, Robson’s side struggled for consistency the following season.

Barry Robson during his spell in charge of Aberdeen.
Barry Robson during his spell in charge of Aberdeen. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

But the Dons still made it to the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers, losing narrowly 1-0, and also earned UEFA Conference League draws with HJK Helsinki (twice) and PAOK as well as a memorable 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie.

Ultimately, with the team sitting eighth in the top-flight table, Robson paid with his job in January last year.

However, the new Raith boss insists he is satisfied with the majority of his time with the Dons – whilst ensuring he learns lessons to make his return to the dugout with Rovers a successful one.

“The European stuff was really good,” he said when asked to reflect on his Aberdeen stint. “I’m proud of the work we did in there, it was really good.

“And we were fighting in the cup and in the cup final against Rangers, so we were fighting on all fronts right through ’til Christmas.

‘It doesn’t look bad, does it?’

“So, there was a lot of good stuff done. But you obviously learn from your mistakes as well.

“But if you look at the year I was there, you get to the group stage of Europe for the first time in 16 years and I was in a cup final. So it doesn’t look bad, does it? It looks very good.

“With all the challenges that we had thrown in behind that.

“But it was a brilliant experience. I’m proud, as I said, of the work we did.”

Robson, who began his coaching life with the youths at Aberdeen, spent a year out of work before landing the job as successor to Neill Collins at Raith.

Barry Robson on the sidelines during his debut match in charge of Raith Rovers.
Barry Robson during his debut match in charge of Raith Rovers against Ayr United. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

“I think it’s all there for everybody to see,” he added on his Aberdeen record. “We took in some good players and the fans were really excited. We got six points in Europe and we were in the hardest group.

“But, listen, I loved it. I was travelling all over Europe. There’s not a lot of managers out there that’s had that experience in Europe, to manage in group stages of European football.

“I’ve got that experience for me now. I’ve managed in a cup final, I’ve managed to get a team into third [place in the Premiership].

“So, good experiences, and there was loads of things that we learned.

“But the most important thing for me is Raith Rovers and we’re ready to see if we can start getting ourselves up the table here.”

Conversation