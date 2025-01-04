Barry Robson addresses ‘challenge’ of Raith Rovers start as he admits ‘no time limit’ on building team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Robson addresses ‘challenge’ of Raith Rovers start as he admits ‘no time limit’ on building team

The new Stark's Park boss faces old Celtic team-mate Scott Brown in debut against Ayr United.

Scott Brown and Barry Robson during their time at Celtic FC.
Ayr United boss Scott Brown and Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson (right) during their days as Celtic team-mates. Image: SNS.
By Iain Collin

Barry Robson will make his debut in charge of Raith Rovers away to Ayr United on Saturday afternoon.

He has confessed he will need time to get up to speed with his new charges at Stark’s Park, as well as an unfamiliar Championship.

However, there is irony in the fact his first managerial opponent is Scott Brown, who he spent two successful years playing alongside at Celtic before they were reunited on the coaching staff at Aberdeen.

New Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson.
New Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“He’s a good mate of mine, Broony,” said Robson of coming up against his old pal. “He’s done well at Ayr, he’s been in there a while.

“So. I’m looking forward to seeing him and I’ll get a catch-up with him after the game.”

All the focus for Robson is on trying to hit the ground running positively against Ayr.

But much has been made of the fact the trip to Somerset Park is followed by another four away games in his first six in charge.

Rovers are also on the road against Morton and Falkirk in the Scottish Cup before travelling to face Hamilton Accies and rivals Dunfermline after a league clash at home against Falkirk.

‘Players should embrace that’

“It seems to be the way I do it in my career,” added Robson, who is back in work 11 months after being sacked by Aberdeen. “It seems to always be the hard way.

“But, yeah, five out of six away from home! How’s that for you?

“Listen, that’s the challenge. That’s the challenge of where you want to be and I’m looking forward to it.

“The players should embrace that. That’s something we should be looking forward to.”

It has been a whirlwind first week for Robson since being appointed as manager last Sunday.

Barry Robson stands with his arms folded at Stark's Park.
Barry Robson says it will ‘take a good while’ for him to get Raith Rovers where he wants them. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Monday’s first-day session was a more gentle start to life on the training pitch but his involvement has ramped up since then ahead of the trip to Ayr.

With the January transfer window up and running and the chance of some business to freshen up the squad inherited from Neill Collins, there are likely to be incremental changes visible in the coming weeks.

However, turning Rovers into a side in Robson’s image will be more of a long-term project.

“You don’t just come in and make a team the way you want it to be within a couple of days,” he explained. “It takes time.

‘Build habits’

“You need to build habits in players, obviously.

“You can add some players that you think can help and all these things, but there’s no time limit on anything like that.

“I’m hands-on already, so taking training sessions and stuff.

“But it takes a good while for things to really get to where you want it to be.”

