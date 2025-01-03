Barry Robson sets out plans for January transfer window and beyond as new Raith Rovers boss gets set for Ayr United debut

Barry Robson will quickly assess his Raith Rovers players with the January transfer window in mind – but admits he is unlikely to do much business this month.

The new Stark’s Park boss will have the ability to ‘improve’ where possible the squad he inherited from predecessor Neill Collins.

However, the former Aberdeen manager knows the limitations of the new year market.

And he envisages being more able to put his own stamp on the team after the end of the current campaign.

“January is never a good window anyway,” he told Courier Sport when asked about possible comings and goings. “I think we all know that.

“We all appreciate that, every single manager. The public know that as well.

“Nobody’s going to get rid of their best players at this time of year.

“Teams are fighting for promotion, teams are fighting to win leagues, teams are fighting off relegation.

“So nobody’s going to get rid of their best players at this time unless it’s a fluke or something is going on.

January transfer window

“We’ll have a look and see if there is anything there that we think we can improve.

“But I’m still assessing and I think, for me, the most important part is to see where we’re at at the end of the season.

“And then try and really see what we can improve on and help the players that we’ve already got.”

Robson has confessed he will need time to get up to speed in his knowledge of the Raith squad, their opponents and the Championship.

However, two players Robson does know from both his playing days and from coaching with Aberdeen are former Hibernian pair Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson.

And he is confident all the others have what it takes to thrive under his leadership.

“They’re two good players,” he said of Hanlon and Stevenson ahead of Saturday’s league debut away to Ayr United. “I’ve coached against them and obviously I would have played against them.

“I’m really impressed with them.

“I’m impressed with all the players, their attitude. They’re a good group, with a really good appetite to work.

“If they’ve got that, they’ll be fine with me.”