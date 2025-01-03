MARTEL MAXWELL: I’d take fun and freedom of Gavin and Stacey over preachy minority

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MARTEL MAXWELL: I’d take fun and freedom of Gavin and Stacey over preachy minority

"Many factors point to its success - the humour, perfect casting, warmth, storylines - its ability to reflect real life and refusal not to.

Martel was among millions to watch the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special.
By Martel Maxwell

“We’re too old for strippers,” was the consensus of our Hen Committee.

A group of four tasked with organising the final hurrah before walking down the aisle of my Dundee school pal, Zoe.

I say consensus – I wasn’t so sure.

Was it really so cringe?

In our 40s we may be, but it couldn’t all be wine tasting with cheese pairing.

The tasteful weekend away had surely to be interspersed with a few aubergine-shaped straws and tumblers to make it an old school hen.

I was reminded of this conversation when this week I finally joined the millions of Brits who watched the Christmas special of Gavin and Stacey, billed as the final episode.

More than 12 million tuned in, marking the highest Christmas Day overnight figure for 16 years – since 2008, when Wallace & Gromit special A Matter of Loaf and Death captivated 14.3 million.

Many factors point to its success – the humour, perfect casting, warmth, storylines – and one key ingredient… its ability to reflect real life and refusal to conform.

While swathes of programmes go woke, watching what characters say and do to represent a vocal minority, there Nessa is smoking a real cigarette and vaping at the same time.

And a scene which resonated particularly – Stacey’s surprise booking of a stripper to Sonia’s somewhat staid hen do.

Smithy’s pals Stacey, Nessa, Pam and Dawn were up for it – laughing with delight.

The larger contingent – Sonia’s friends – were appalled, with the bride-to-be demanding the striptease end, horrified by the half-naked man dancing in front of her.

“Stop, stop, stop. It’s not that kind of hen. We’re just not the kind of people who…”

“Objectify men,” her friend said to finish off her the sentence.

The Gavin and Stacey finale aired on Christmas Day. Image: Toffee International Ltd/Tom Jackson

Most disappointed of all perhaps was the man who had to halt proceedings, gather his clothes and head for the door.

The scene was arguably balanced, for it showed the for and against camps.

But put that question to the millions watching – whose camp they’d be in – and I’d wager the majority would view it as harmless fun, giving a nod to a tradition of generations before.

For who was being objectified? The stripper? It’s a choice of job he most probably loves given no one is making him do it and it pays handsomely.

And yet – is it the same when you reverse the sexes and think of a stripper at a stag do? Men are more likely to end a night in a strip bar and from my experience that’s an entirely different story.

As a reporter in London, I’d be invited to Stringfellows by the legendary club owner Peter Stringfellow, a master at creating publicity.

Late nightclub owner Peter Stringfellow. Image: PA Wire

The girls seemed happy enough but there was a different feeling in his flagship London club. Men were there not to have a giggle but pay for a private dance and drink.

As for Spearmint Rhinos, another famous lap dancing club, I thought the atmosphere was toxic and the women in competition with each other.

Is it sexist of me to believe there is a difference in mentality between male and female stripper? That there can be fundamental differences between women and men?

I say “can be” because it’s a sweeping generalisation to attach seediness to men – for many men hate the thought of watching a stripper. Or is my opinion valid because I’ve experienced the atmosphere around both?

I had a stripper at my hen in Dublin. It was awesome, tongue in cheek and fun and frankly, that’s exactly how I wanted my hen do to roll.

Back to Zoe’s hen. There was no need to worry about it being too civilised. We decided to think about what she would like. While she may have found an actual stripper embarrassing – we settled on Butlers in the Buff to serve up drinks in the house we’d booked.

Martel’s friend Zoe on her hen. Image: Martel Maxwell

Full length aprons to the front, the hint of bottoms to the rear. The perfect compromise between grown up and cheeky. The two young men engaged with us, laughed and said they loved their part-time job.

We saw the funny side. We posted it up with a wine tasting with cheese pairing conducted by one of our number Amy, but we also drank prosecco from irregularly-shaped straws – and we all agreed it was the best hen ever.

Why? Because everyone did exactly as they chose. Everyone had a voice and we respected each other and thought about what the Hen would want.

Stacey and co may have made up the minority of the TV hen that wanted some giddy, daft, harmless fun but judging by the phenomenal success of BBC1’s Gavin and Stacey – we’re voting with our feet to say we believe in the freedom of choice and expression.

We want to have fun, to laugh and see ourselves reflected on TV; not that preachy minority.

Viewing figures don’t lie.

Happy New Year pals. May 2025 bring you all the fun.

