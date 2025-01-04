John McNeil: Police question drivers and pedestrians a week on from Perth man’s disappearance

Police searching for missing Perth man, John McNeil, have quizzed dozens of drivers and pedestrians a week on from his disappearance.

Detectives searching for the 52-year-old say “numerous people” were spoken to in the area of Stanley Crescent, Crieff Road, and Viewfield Place between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Friday.

The move comes a week after John was last seen.

Police have now confirmed that the sighting of the missing man was on Stanley Crescent, Perth around 9.10pm on Friday, December 27.

He is described as white, around 5ft 10 inches in height with an average build and short, grey hair.

Drivers and pedestrians questioned as missing person search continues

When last seen, he was wearing a work-style navy jacket, navy trousers, light blue shirt, navy tie, and black shoes.

He may also be wearing a dark-coloured hat and carrying a rucksack.

Inspector Duncan said: “In a bid to jog memories, we had officers out in the last known place John was, around the same time a week on.”

The renewed appeal comes days after police issued CCTV images of John captured at Perth railway station.

Officers have also carried out extensive searches of Perth’s North Inch and Moncreiffe Island in a bid to trace the missing man.

“While we continue our inquiries and assess any information gained, I would again urge anyone who may have seen John since Friday, December 27, to please get in touch,” added Inspector Duncan.

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident number 1118 of December 29, 2024.