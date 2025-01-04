John McNeil: Police question drivers and pedestrians a week on from Perth man’s disappearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

John McNeil: Police question drivers and pedestrians a week on from Perth man’s disappearance

Family of John McNeil, 52, are 'extremely concerned' for his welfare.

By Neil Henderson
Missing Perth man, John McNeil.
John McNeil who has been missing from Perth since December 27. Image: Police Scotland

Police searching for missing Perth man, John McNeil, have quizzed dozens of drivers and pedestrians a week on from his disappearance.

Detectives searching for the 52-year-old say “numerous people” were spoken to in the area of Stanley Crescent, Crieff Road, and Viewfield Place between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Friday.

The move comes a week after John was last seen.

Police have now confirmed that the sighting of the missing man was on Stanley Crescent, Perth around 9.10pm on Friday, December 27.

CCTV image of John McNeil at Perth train station.
CCTV image of John McNeil at Perth railway station. Image: Police Scotland

He is described as white, around 5ft 10 inches in height with an average build and short, grey hair.

Drivers and pedestrians questioned as missing person search continues

When last seen, he was wearing a work-style navy jacket, navy trousers, light blue shirt, navy tie, and black shoes.

He may also be wearing a dark-coloured hat and carrying a rucksack.

Inspector Duncan said: “In a bid to jog memories, we had officers out in the last known place John was, around the same time a week on.”

The renewed appeal comes days after police issued CCTV images of John captured at Perth railway station.

Search teams for John McNeil on Moncreiffe Island by the River Tay in Perth.
Search teams on Moncreiffe Island by the River Tay in Perth. Image Stuart Cowper

Officers have also carried out extensive searches of Perth’s North Inch and Moncreiffe Island in a bid to trace the missing man.

“While we continue our inquiries and assess any information gained, I would again urge anyone who may have seen John since Friday, December 27, to please get in touch,” added Inspector Duncan.

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident number 1118 of  December 29, 2024.

More from Perth & Kinross

NHS Tayside carried out zero vasectomies in 2024. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
No NHS Tayside vasectomy in nearly 2 years - despite hundreds on waiting list
two people in gym gear arguing
Dozens of Tayside and Fife leisure and culture staff attacked at work in 2024
Courier News - Fife - Ben MacDonald story - CR0038765 - pictures of potential areas where filming of 'Outlander' is taken place. Picture Shows; film crews preparing for filming in Culross Palace for Outlander, Culross, 04th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
7 Outlander filming locations you can visit in Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
George Lawrie, standing next to the uniformed Stephen Leckie, and family at the British Empire Medal presentation in Perth.
Kinross farmer George Lawrie receives British Empire Medal
Perth Leisure Pool to remain closed until further notice.
Entire Perth Leisure Pool building now shut until middle of January
Snow outside the McManus in Dundee on Friday
18-hour heavy snow warning issued for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. School holiday calendars 2025 Picture shows; School holiday calendars 2025. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson/Shutterstock Date; 02/01/2025
This year's Perth and Kinross school holiday calendar
Seven members from the Craigie Community Group stand outside the church.
Perth community bands together in attempt to buy 'integral' church and hall
Longforgan Bowling Club exterior
Carse of Gowrie battery storage plans going on public display
Pavement parking such as this example in Inchture will be banned. Image: Google Street View
Perth and Kinross pavement parking: All you need to know as new rules enforced
14

Conversation