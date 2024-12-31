John McNeil: Police search Perth’s North Inch and Moncreiffe Island for missing person

Police have carried out searches on Perth’s North Inch and Moncreiffe Island as part of their efforts to trace John McNeil.

The 52-year-old left Perth Railway Station on Friday evening and travelled towards the St Catherine’s Road area at around 9pm.

He was then seen walking on the Lade Path close to Ballantine Place at around 9.10pm, heading in the direction of Viewlands Place.

There have been no further sightings and concern has grown for his safety.

Police released new images of John as part of the investigation.

Specialist officers were seen searching by the River Tay on Tuesday.

One local said he saw officers with search sticks and dog handlers combing the area.

He said: “They were coming down by the riverbank.

“The police and a dog handler were on the North Inch Golf Course as well.

“They had come from the bottom of North Inch and were working up to North Muirton.”

Police in Perth appeal for help to find missing person John McNeil

John is described as white, around 5ft 10 inches in height with an average build and short grey hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a work-style navy jacket, navy trousers, light blue shirt, navy tie and black shoes. He may also be wearing a dark-coloured hat and carrying a rucksack.

Inspector Kris McCall said: “Extensive enquiries to trace John are ongoing, including reviewing CCTV.

“We have now established that he headed in the direction of Viewlands Place around 9.10pm on Friday, 27 December, 2024.

“I am appealing for anyone who may have seen John around this time or someone matching his description to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone in the area to check outbuildings in case John has sought shelter.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland quoting incident number 1118 of 29 December, 2024.