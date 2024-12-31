John McNeil: Police search Perth’s North Inch and Moncreiffe Island for missing person

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John McNeil: Police search Perth’s North Inch and Moncreiffe Island for missing person

John McNeil has not been seen since Friday evening.

By James Simpson
Search teams for John McNeil on Moncreiffe Island by the River Tay in Perth.
Search teams on Moncreiffe Island by the River Tay in Perth. Image Stuart Cowper

Police have carried out searches on Perth’s North Inch and Moncreiffe Island as part of their efforts to trace John McNeil.

The 52-year-old left Perth Railway Station on Friday evening and travelled towards the St Catherine’s Road area at around 9pm.

He was then seen walking on the Lade Path close to Ballantine Place at around 9.10pm, heading in the direction of Viewlands Place.

There have been no further sightings and concern has grown for his safety.

Police released new images of John as part of the investigation.

Specialist officers were seen searching by the River Tay on Tuesday.

John McNeil who has been missing from Perth since December 27. Image: Police Scotland
The 52 year old at Perth Railway Station. Image: Police Scotland

One local said he saw officers with search sticks and dog handlers combing the area.

He said: “They were coming down by the riverbank.

“The police and a dog handler were on the North Inch Golf Course as well.

“They had come from the bottom of North Inch and were working up to North Muirton.”

Police in Perth appeal for help to find missing person John McNeil

John is described as white, around 5ft 10 inches in height with an average build and short grey hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a work-style navy jacket, navy trousers, light blue shirt, navy tie and black shoes. He may also be wearing a dark-coloured hat and carrying a rucksack.

Inspector Kris McCall said: “Extensive enquiries to trace John are ongoing, including reviewing CCTV.

“We have now established that he headed in the direction of Viewlands Place around 9.10pm on Friday, 27 December, 2024.

“I am appealing for anyone who may have seen John around this time or someone matching his description to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone in the area to check outbuildings in case John has sought shelter.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland quoting incident number 1118 of 29 December, 2024.

