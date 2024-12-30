CCTV images released in search for man last seen near Perth Railway Station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CCTV images released in search for man last seen near Perth Railway Station

John McNeil left the station at around 8.30pm on Friday.

By James Simpson
John McNeil at Perth Railway Station. Image: Police Scotland
Police have released new images as part of their investigation to trace a man last seen near Perth Railway Station.

Concern is growing for John McNeil after he left the area on foot on Friday evening.

CCTV images show John exiting the station as he travelled toward the St Catherine’s Road area at around 9pm.

He was described as wearing a work-style navy jacket, navy trousers, light blue shirt, navy tie, and black shoes.

The 52-year-old, who is around 5ft 10ins tall, was also wearing a dark-coloured hat.

‘Dedicated team of officers’ in search for John

Inspector Kris McCall said: “We have a dedicated team of officers working to trace John and have now released two new images of him from the last time he was seen.

“It is very unlike John not to be in touch with his family and friends and, as time passes, our concern is growing.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen John or has any information about where he may be to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland quoting incident number 1118 of 29 December, 2024.

Conversation