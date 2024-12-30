CCTV images released in search for man last seen near Perth Railway Station

Police have released new images as part of their investigation to trace a man last seen near Perth Railway Station.

Concern is growing for John McNeil after he left the area on foot on Friday evening.

CCTV images show John exiting the station as he travelled toward the St Catherine’s Road area at around 9pm.

He was described as wearing a work-style navy jacket, navy trousers, light blue shirt, navy tie, and black shoes.

The 52-year-old, who is around 5ft 10ins tall, was also wearing a dark-coloured hat.

‘Dedicated team of officers’ in search for John

Inspector Kris McCall said: “We have a dedicated team of officers working to trace John and have now released two new images of him from the last time he was seen.

“It is very unlike John not to be in touch with his family and friends and, as time passes, our concern is growing.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen John or has any information about where he may be to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland quoting incident number 1118 of 29 December, 2024.