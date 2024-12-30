Could Ross Docherty earn Dundee United start on derby day?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Could Ross Docherty earn Dundee United start on derby day?

Docherty has been impactful from the bench in recent games.

Ross Docherty celebrates with his teammates after helping to down Aberdeen
Ross Docherty celebrates with his teammates after helping to down Aberdeen. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United captain Ross Docherty is pushing for a starting berth in Thursday’s mouth-watering derby.

The classy midfielder has featured as a substitute in the Tangerines’ last three fixtures, most recently turning in a fine 45 minutes as the Terrors defeated Aberdeen 1-0 on Sunday.

He was unlucky not to find the net, fizzing a ferocious drive narrowly over the bar following a well-worked corner routine involving Will Ferry and Ryan Strain.

Docherty was last named in Jim Goodwin’s starting line-up on October 5 before being struck down by a persistent calf complaint – but is aiming to end that run at Dens Park.

Ross Docherty, right, in action against Aberdeen.
Docherty, right, in action against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

“I’ve had to be patient, which has suited me to an extent,” he said. “Last season, I probably came back too early at times.

“Also, the team has been flying, so I’ve waited. There also an element of controlling myself and biding my time because I don’t like sitting about!

“I feel like I’m getting there. I’m still slightly rusty – maybe a couple of my shots on Sunday showed that – but I want to be starting games.”

Docherty: I was itching to be involved in derby

Docherty’s drive to face the Dee is particularly potent after he missed the first derby clash of the campaign, with the sides playing out a breathless 2-2 draw at Tannadice on the opening day of the Premiership season.

Now available for selection, Docherty will lead his teammates on the famous walk across the road to Dens.

Ross Docherty unleashes a shot narrowly over the bar against Aberdeen
Docherty unleashes a shot narrowly over the bar against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

“We touched on the derby in the dressing room after the (Aberdeen) game,” he said. “I missed the first derby of the season, and the place was rocking.

“I was sitting in the stand and itching to be part of it, so I’m looking forward to it. It’ll be a huge game. We know where we are in the table and where they are – and where we can go if we keep this up.

“These games are why you come to a club like Dundee United.”

And United’s confidence is soaring.

Their last-gasp triumph over third-placed Aberdeen cut the gap between the clubs to just three points.

While top six football would have been considered a lofty aspiration in pre-season, United are now closer to second-placed Rangers than they are to seventh-placed Hibs.

And Docherty has urged the Arabs to enjoy the ride and dream big – but emphasised that the players will focus on the hard graft.

Dare to dream?

“The fans can start to dream but we’ll have our feet on the ground, because football has a habit of kicking you if you get too high,” smiled Docherty.

Ross Docherty was back in action for Dundee United in the closing stages against Celtic
Ross Docherty returned to action for United in the closing stages against Celtic. Image: Shutterstock.

“We all know the size of this club and when we are together – the fans, players, staff – it can only bode well for the future.

“There have been games this season where we haven’t played brilliantly but have dug out results, and we always look to improve. Looking ahead, the hope is we can find an even more consistent level of performance – while keeping up the results.

“If we can do that, then we can start to dream too. But we respect there are good teams around us, and we are newly promoted from the league below.”

