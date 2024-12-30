Could Ross Docherty earn Dundee United start on derby day?

Dundee United captain Ross Docherty is pushing for a starting berth in Thursday’s mouth-watering derby.

The classy midfielder has featured as a substitute in the Tangerines’ last three fixtures, most recently turning in a fine 45 minutes as the Terrors defeated Aberdeen 1-0 on Sunday.

He was unlucky not to find the net, fizzing a ferocious drive narrowly over the bar following a well-worked corner routine involving Will Ferry and Ryan Strain.

Docherty was last named in Jim Goodwin’s starting line-up on October 5 before being struck down by a persistent calf complaint – but is aiming to end that run at Dens Park.

“I’ve had to be patient, which has suited me to an extent,” he said. “Last season, I probably came back too early at times.

“Also, the team has been flying, so I’ve waited. There also an element of controlling myself and biding my time because I don’t like sitting about!

“I feel like I’m getting there. I’m still slightly rusty – maybe a couple of my shots on Sunday showed that – but I want to be starting games.”

Docherty: I was itching to be involved in derby

Docherty’s drive to face the Dee is particularly potent after he missed the first derby clash of the campaign, with the sides playing out a breathless 2-2 draw at Tannadice on the opening day of the Premiership season.

Now available for selection, Docherty will lead his teammates on the famous walk across the road to Dens.

“We touched on the derby in the dressing room after the (Aberdeen) game,” he said. “I missed the first derby of the season, and the place was rocking.

“I was sitting in the stand and itching to be part of it, so I’m looking forward to it. It’ll be a huge game. We know where we are in the table and where they are – and where we can go if we keep this up.

“These games are why you come to a club like Dundee United.”

And United’s confidence is soaring.

Their last-gasp triumph over third-placed Aberdeen cut the gap between the clubs to just three points.

While top six football would have been considered a lofty aspiration in pre-season, United are now closer to second-placed Rangers than they are to seventh-placed Hibs.

And Docherty has urged the Arabs to enjoy the ride and dream big – but emphasised that the players will focus on the hard graft.

Dare to dream?

“The fans can start to dream but we’ll have our feet on the ground, because football has a habit of kicking you if you get too high,” smiled Docherty.

“We all know the size of this club and when we are together – the fans, players, staff – it can only bode well for the future.

“There have been games this season where we haven’t played brilliantly but have dug out results, and we always look to improve. Looking ahead, the hope is we can find an even more consistent level of performance – while keeping up the results.

“If we can do that, then we can start to dream too. But we respect there are good teams around us, and we are newly promoted from the league below.”