Home News Dundee

11 great events to look forward to in Tayside, Fife and Stirling in 2025

A host of exciting events are coming to the region in the next 12 months.

Crowds enjoying Heartland Festival in Pitlochry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Crowds enjoying Heartland Festival in Pitlochry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Finn Nixon

A host of big events are set to take place across Tayside, Fife and Stirling in 2025.

From new live music festivals to long-running shows, the region will once again boast some of the country’s best entertainment this year.

Hundreds of smaller community events will take place over the coming 12 months – but here are some of the bigger events to look forward to in the year ahead.

1. Fife Show, near Cupar

Where? Kinloss, near Cupar

When? May 24

What? One of Scotland’s premier agricultural shows returns for 2025.

Thousands of people will once again enjoy a host of activities like livestock shows, funfair rides and competitions.

2. Patter at the Palace, Scone

Where? Scone Palace

When? June 27-29

What? A new three-day comedy festival will arrive in Perthshire in June, with some of the biggest names on the TV comedy scene making an appearance.

Perthshire farmer Jim Smith, who turned his hand to stand-up, will be joined by the likes of Dylan Moran, Ed Bryne, Susie McCabe, Russell Kane and Milton Jones.

3. Heartland Festival, Pitlochry

Crowds go wild for Skerryvore at the Heartland Festival last year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Where? Pitlochry Recreation Ground

When? June 28-29

What? The two-day Heartland Festival will be returning to Pitlochry after a successful first year.

Acts including Skerryvore and Nathan Evans and the Saint Phnx Bankd will perform on two stages across Saturday and Sunday.

4. doof in the Park, Dundee

Dundee DJ Hannah Laing. Image: Supplied

Where? Camperdown Park, Dundee

When? July 5

What? Dundonian DJ Hannah Laing is bringing a new dance music festival to her home city in July.

Thousands of people will attend the sold-out doof in the Park with Hannah featuring as a headline act.

Other performers across three stages are still to be announced.

5. 80s Calling! Dundee

The Human League will headline 80s Calling! at Dundee’s Slessor Gardens. Image: Liz Hobbs Group

Where? Slessor Gardens, Dundee

When? July 26

What? Dundee will be the place to go for lovers of 80s music in July.

Slessor Gardens will host some of the biggest acts from the decade and organisers have encouraged festival goers to “dress your own take on the 80s style”.

The 80s Calling! Dundee line-up includes The Human League, ABC, The Christians, Big Country, Toyah, Altered Images and T’Pau.

6-8. The Ibiza Orchestra Experience, Sausage and Cider Festival and Summer in Nashville, Dundee

Where? Camperdown Park, Dundee

When? August 15-17

What? Camperdown Park is set to host three events over the same weekend in August.

The Ibiza Orchestra Experience will kick off the events on August 15 with a 26-piece live orchestra.

The next day will see the Sausage and Cider Festival return to the city with a headline performance by Scouting for Girls, along with appearances by several tribute acts and Barrioke – hosted by former Eastenders actor Shaun Williamson.

The weekend will conclude with the new Summer in Nashville event.

This will see tributes to the “biggest legends” of country music along with activities such as axe-throwing, rodeo bull rides and line dancing.

9. Stirling Highland Games

Stirling Castle
Stirling Castle. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

Where? Stirling Sports Village

When? August 16

What? The Stirling Highland Games and International Gathering will bring plenty of colour and noise when it returns to the city in August.

Since 1818, the annual event has hosted crowds of up to 8,000.

Those going should keep an eye out for competitors taking part in the Bruce Challenge, which will see them attempt to carry the 164.5kg Stirling Stones.

10. Balloons and Tunes Scotland, Errol

Where? Errol Showground

When? August 29-31

What? This new event for 2025 will bring a host of family activities to the Carse of Gowrie.

Balloons and Tunes attendees will be able to enjoy a night-time balloon ‘sky safari’, stunt shows and performances from tribute music acts.

Organisers have hinted that this could be the only time the UK-wide festival is held in Scotland.

11. The Enchanted Forest, Highland Perthshire

Scenes from the Enchanted Forest at Faskally Woods near Pitlochry. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Where? Faskally Wood, near Pitlochry

When? October 2-November 2

What? Visitors will be able to once again enjoy a stunning light and sound show when The Enchanted Forest returns in the autumn.

It will run daily for a month and has been described by organisers as a “kaleidoscope outdoor experience”.

