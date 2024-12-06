New three-day comedy festival to take place at Scone Palace

A new three-day comedy festival is set to take place at Scone Palace.

Patter at the Palace will be held at the Perthshire venue from June 27-29 2025.

Stars set to appear at the festival include Perthshire farmer turned stand-up comedian Jim Smith, Dylan Moran, Ed Byrne, Susie McCabe and Russell Kane.

The festival is split into five different events, with afternoon shows taking place on Saturday and Sunday and evening shows on all three days.

20 comedians to play Patter at the Palace in Scone

Twenty comedians will perform across the weekend, with other names like Seann Walsh, Craig Hill and Milton Jones also confirmed.

Posting on X, Hill said: “Really looking forward to being part of Patter at the Palace on Sunday June 29 at Scone Palace with a fab line up of comedians.”

The event is being organised by DH Promotions, run by Lanarkshire-based promoter David Hopkins.

Tickets went on sale for Patter at the Palace at 10am on Friday through the event website and Seetickets.

Tickets cost £32.40, with about 480 seats available at each show.

The event is a boost for Scone Palace after it was revealed 80s festival Rewind will not return to the venue in 2025.

Meanwhile, tickets have also gone on sale for the 80s Calling! concert in Dundee, including some cut-price briefs.