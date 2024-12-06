New three-day comedy festival to take place at Scone Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

New three-day comedy festival to take place at Scone Palace

TV stars Ed Byrne, Susie McCabe and Russell Kane are among the names on the line-up.

By Ben MacDonald
Stone archway with Scone Palace behind
Scone Palace. Image: Scone Estates

A new three-day comedy festival is set to take place at Scone Palace.

Patter at the Palace will be held at the Perthshire venue from June 27-29 2025.

Stars set to appear at the festival include Perthshire farmer turned stand-up comedian Jim Smith, Dylan Moran, Ed Byrne, Susie McCabe and Russell Kane.

The festival is split into five different events, with afternoon shows taking place on Saturday and Sunday and evening shows on all three days.

20 comedians to play Patter at the Palace in Scone

Twenty comedians will perform across the weekend, with other names like Seann Walsh, Craig Hill and Milton Jones also confirmed.

Posting on X, Hill said: “Really looking forward to being part of Patter at the Palace on Sunday June 29 at Scone Palace with a fab line up of comedians.”

The event is being organised by DH Promotions, run by Lanarkshire-based promoter David Hopkins.

Ed Byrne will appear at Patter at the Palace
Ed Byrne is one of the festival’s headliners. Image: Roslyn Gaunt

Tickets went on sale for Patter at the Palace at 10am on Friday through the event website and Seetickets.

Tickets cost £32.40, with about 480 seats available at each show.

The event is a boost for Scone Palace after it was revealed 80s festival Rewind will not return to the venue in 2025.

Meanwhile, tickets have also gone on sale for the 80s Calling! concert in Dundee, including some cut-price briefs.

