More
Home News Dundee

How to get cheaper tickets for new Dundee 80s concert

80s Calling! features acts like The Human League and ABC.

Fans watching Bastille at Slessor Gardens on Saturday
Slessor Gardens is hosting 80s Calling! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

Tickets for a new 80s concert in Dundee are already available at a discounted price.

80s Calling! takes place at Slessor Gardens next July, featuring acts like The Human League, ABC, Big Country and Altered Images.

Tickets go on sale for the event today (Friday) via Ticketmaster.

However, fans can already snap up cut-price 80s Calling! tickets via the deals website itison.

The discounted briefs – costing £45 plus a service fee – are about £5 cheaper than the cheapest full-price tickets.

80s Calling! Dundee will be headlined by The Human League. Image: LHG Events

It has not been confirmed how many of the cheaper tickets are on offer but the number sold via itison may be limited.

According to the website, more than 1,200 have already been snapped up.

80s Calling! Dundee is being organised by the LHG Events, which has been behind several other major concerts at Slessor Gardens over the years.

The Courier has everything you need to know about 80s Calling! including the full line-up, ticket information and a map of the arena.

Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
