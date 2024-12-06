How to get cheaper tickets for new Dundee 80s concert

Tickets for a new 80s concert in Dundee are already available at a discounted price.

80s Calling! takes place at Slessor Gardens next July, featuring acts like The Human League, ABC, Big Country and Altered Images.

Tickets go on sale for the event today (Friday) via Ticketmaster.

However, fans can already snap up cut-price 80s Calling! tickets via the deals website itison.

The discounted briefs – costing £45 plus a service fee – are about £5 cheaper than the cheapest full-price tickets.

It has not been confirmed how many of the cheaper tickets are on offer but the number sold via itison may be limited.

According to the website, more than 1,200 have already been snapped up.

80s Calling! Dundee is being organised by the LHG Events, which has been behind several other major concerts at Slessor Gardens over the years.

