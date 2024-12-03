80s Calling! Dundee: All we know so far about Slessor Gardens concert

Dundee is set to host a huge 80s concert next summer.

80s Calling! will see some of the decade’s biggest acts performing in the city.

Here is everything we know so far about the major outdoor concert.

When is 80s Calling! Dundee?

80s Calling! Dundee will be held on Saturday July 26 2025.

Revellers are encouraged to “dress your own take on 80s style and really embrace the spirit of the day”.

Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, CEO of organiser LHG Events, said: “Bring on the neon, bring on the shades, and let’s have a party.”

What is the venue for 80s Calling! Dundee?

Slessor Gardens is the venue for the event.

LHG Events has been behind several previous gigs at the Waterfront park including James and Bastille in 2023, Little Mix and Tom Jones.

However, the promoter took a year off in 2024.

What is the line-up for 80s Calling! Dundee?

The full line-up for the gig is as follows:

The Human League

ABC

The Christians

Big Country

Toyah

Altered Images

T’Pau

When are tickets for 80s Calling! on sale and how much are they?

Early bird tickets for LHG Events subscribers will be on sale from Wednesday December 4 at 10am.

General sale tickets will be available at 10am on Friday December 6 through Ticketmaster.

General admission tickets are priced from £49.50 with hospitality packages and VIP upgrades also available.

Are there any banned items at 80s Calling! Dundee?

While a full guide has yet to be published for the Dundee event, a number of items were banned from LHG’s 80s Calling! gig in Colchester this year.

Guests were limited to a bag with the maximum size of an A4 sheet of paper and were encouraged to avoid bringing valuables.

Prohibited items included food and drink (unless with a doctor’s note), glass containers, gazebos, plastic blankets, professional cameras, video cameras and audio recording devices.

Dogs were also not permitted, with the exception of assistance dogs.