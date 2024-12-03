80s Calling! Dundee: All we know so far about Slessor Gardens concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
80s Calling! Dundee: All we know so far about Slessor Gardens concert

Key details including the line-up and how to get tickets.

By Ellidh Aitken
A previous gig at Slessor Gardens in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee is set to host a huge 80s concert next summer.

80s Calling! will see some of the decade’s biggest acts performing in the city.

Here is everything we know so far about the major outdoor concert.

When is 80s Calling! Dundee?

80s Calling! Dundee will be held on Saturday July 26 2025.

Revellers are encouraged to “dress your own take on 80s style and really embrace the spirit of the day”.

Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, CEO of organiser LHG Events, said: “Bring on the neon, bring on the shades, and let’s have a party.”

What is the venue for 80s Calling! Dundee?

Slessor Gardens is the venue for the event.

LHG Events has been behind several previous gigs at the Waterfront park including James and Bastille in 2023, Little Mix and Tom Jones.

However, the promoter took a year off in 2024.

What is the line-up for 80s Calling! Dundee?

The full line-up for the gig is as follows:

  • The Human League
  • ABC
  • The Christians
  • Big Country
  • Toyah
  • Altered Images
  • T’Pau
The event will be headlined by The Human League. Image: LHG Events
Big Country are also set to play. Image: John Gouveia

When are tickets for 80s Calling! on sale and how much are they?

Early bird tickets for LHG Events subscribers will be on sale from Wednesday December 4 at 10am.

General sale tickets will be available at 10am on Friday December 6 through Ticketmaster.

General admission tickets are priced from £49.50 with hospitality packages and VIP upgrades also available.

Slessor Gardens will host 80s Calling! Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Are there any banned items at 80s Calling! Dundee?

While a full guide has yet to be published for the Dundee event, a number of items were banned from LHG’s 80s Calling! gig in Colchester this year.

Guests were limited to a bag with the maximum size of an A4 sheet of paper and were encouraged to avoid bringing valuables.

Prohibited items included food and drink (unless with a doctor’s note), glass containers, gazebos, plastic blankets, professional cameras, video cameras and audio recording devices.

Dogs were also not permitted, with the exception of assistance dogs.

