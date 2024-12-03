Two men, 30, and 45, charged with poaching in the River Tay in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Two men, 30, and 45, charged with poaching in the River Tay in Perthshire

Police have charged both men with poaching offences.

By Neil Henderson
The River Tay near Luncarty, opposite Waulkmill.
The River Tay near Luncarty. Image: James Nicol/Geograph

Two men have been charged with poaching in the River Tay in Perthshire.

Police say the pair, aged, 30, and 45, were stopped at Broxy Cottage near the A9, south of Luncarty, last month.

Both men had allegedly been fishing illegally in the Tay during the close season.

Anglers are only allowed to fish for salmon in the River Tay – Scotland’s longest and largest salmon river – between January 15 and October 15.

The fishing season for trout typically runs from mid-March until September.

In addition, rod fishing for salmon in the Tay is not permitted on Sundays.

Two men allegedly fished illegally in the Tay in Perthshire

Restricting fishing to a season aims to help protect fish stocks and give them the best chance to reproduce.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said:  “On November 22 at Broxy Cottage, River Tay, two males were found fishing during the annual closing time.

“Both males have been charged and reported to the procurator Fiscal.

“The two men charged are aged 30 and 45 and have been charged in connection with poaching offences.”

Two men were charged in October with similar offences after a joint operation between Police Scotland and the Tay District Salmon Fisheries Board.

