Two men, 30, and 45, charged with poaching in the River Tay in Perthshire

Two men have been charged with poaching in the River Tay in Perthshire.

Police say the pair, aged, 30, and 45, were stopped at Broxy Cottage near the A9, south of Luncarty, last month.

Both men had allegedly been fishing illegally in the Tay during the close season.

Anglers are only allowed to fish for salmon in the River Tay – Scotland’s longest and largest salmon river – between January 15 and October 15.

The fishing season for trout typically runs from mid-March until September.

In addition, rod fishing for salmon in the Tay is not permitted on Sundays.

Restricting fishing to a season aims to help protect fish stocks and give them the best chance to reproduce.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On November 22 at Broxy Cottage, River Tay, two males were found fishing during the annual closing time.

“Both males have been charged and reported to the procurator Fiscal.

“The two men charged are aged 30 and 45 and have been charged in connection with poaching offences.”

Two men were charged in October with similar offences after a joint operation between Police Scotland and the Tay District Salmon Fisheries Board.